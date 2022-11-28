Michael Zabetakis

Michael Zabetakis (pictured), Zawdie Jackson, and Jalen Sasser got the UWG offense going in a 71-64 win over Union on Saturday.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

The UWG men's basketball team won their third straight conference game on Saturday after a 71-64 victory over the Union Bulldogs.

While they only shot 2-10 from three, West Georgia (3-1, 3-0 GSC) held Union (3-3, 2-1 GSC) to a 37.9% field goal percentage and won the turnover battle by eight, leading to the Wolves' first road victory of the season.

