CLINTON, Ms. - After day one and four events of the GSC Outdoor Championships, The University of West Georgia Track and Field team find themselves in second place.
Distance
Kendal Sparks competed in the 3000m Steeplechase and placed eighth as Sparks finished with a time of 12:31.89, which set a new personal best, dethroning her previous best of 12:38.15.
Heptathlon
Lexi Walton was the lone representative for West Georgia in the Heptathlon. Walton placed second in the 100m hurdles, finishing with a time of 16.84. Walton followed that up with a seventh-place finish in the High Jump event with a jump of 1.29m.
Throws
The trio of Melita-Marie Roachford, Brandi Boddy, and Beth Taylor competed in the Hammer Throw. Roachford's throw of 48.36m was good enough to come in second place, while Boddy placed fourth with a 46.05m throw. Taylor finished outside of the top-10 with a throw of 28.66m.
Sprints
Paishence Collier, Mia Culpepper, and Kira Montefusco all competed in the 200m Dash. Collier finished 18th, while Culpepper and Montefusco finished 19th and 20th respectively.
Day two of the GSC Outdoor Championships was scheduled to resume on Friday starting with the Women's 5000m run.
