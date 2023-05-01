With the 2023 regular season wrapping up on Saturday, the University of West Georgia Baseball team has earned the number five seed in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Tournament.
The Wolves (31-16, 17-13 GSC) had an amazing regular season full of accomplishments, including reaching 20 wins in the third fewest games in school history, and being the first team to reach 30 wins since 2018.
With UWG being named the five seed, they will take on in-state rival and four seeded Valdosta State in their first game of the tournament, currently scheduled for Friday, May 5.
Earlier in the season, UWG won their series over the Blazers in Valdosta. The Wolves and Blazers are slated to play the third game on the opening day of the tournament, and the game time is currently set for 5 p.m. EST.
Number three seed Alabama-Huntsville and number six seed Shorter will kick the tournament off at 11 a.m. EST, followed by number two seed Montevallo and number seven seed Lee. The number one seed and regular season GSC champs West Florida will play the eventual number eight seed immediately following the Wolves and Blazers.
The tournament will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL and will be streamed on FloSports. Stay tuned to uwgathletics.com and @uwgbaseball on social media for further updates to the schedule.
Important Info
The University of West Georgia Baseball team will participate in the 2023 Gulf South Conference Tournament this week, May 5-9, and we have mapped out all you would need to know in order to support the Wolves in pursuit of their first GSC Title since 1998.
LOCATION: The tournament will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL, less than an hour from Carrollton. The address for the park is 954 Leon Smith Pkwy, Oxford, AL 36203.
TICKETS/PARKING: There will be a charge to attend the tournament, with tickets starting at $10 per day. Digital tickets are available for purchase on GoFan. There are no weekend/tournament passes available for the tournament.Parking is available at the park and there will be a $5 charge each day. Parking is cash only, but there is an ATM on site if needed.
STREAMING: The 2023 GSC Baseball Championship will be streamed exclusively on FloSports. Fans will be required to purchase a subscription.
Commented
