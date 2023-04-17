ROME, Ga. — The UWG Baseball team dropped Games Two and Three to the Shorter Hawks on Saturday, losing the series 2-1.

West Georgia (27-13, 14-10 GSC) struggled on the mound in Saturday's double header as the Wolves gave up a combined 25 runs on 24 hits in the two games, propelling Shorter (22-17, 14-12 GSC) to a series win.

