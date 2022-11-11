TAMPA, Fla. — The UWG women's basketball team was handed a season-opening loss on Friday afternoon, dropping a 66-49 decision to Rollins in the GSC/SSC Challenge in Tampa, Florida.
West Georgia (0-1) shot 26.5% from the field and never got the three-ball working as the Wolves made just three in the game while Rollins (1-0) poured in eight treys and shot 49% from the field.
Peace Okeke had a solid performance in her UWG debut, scoring a team-high 12 points to go with five rebounds. Okeke finished the contest going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.
Junior Aniedi Nsentip got the Wolves on the board for the first time in the season, hitting a layup that made it a 2-2 game. From there, it was back and forth for the next 20 minutes as the opening half had eight lead changes and seven ties.
The Wolves' largest lead of the half was a three-point advantage which they had twice in the second quarter. UWG had a two-point lead late in the half, going up 24-22 on a Katelyn Dunning jumper with 3:19 remaining. Rollins would get hot from beyond the arc, hitting three three-pointers and ending the half on a 9-1 run to take a 31-25 lead into the locker room.
Rollins rode that momentum into the second half, outscoring West Georgia 22-14 in the third quarter. West Georgia trailed by as much as 18 midway through the quarter, but used a 9-0 run to get the deficit back to single digits.
UWG would get the deficit as low as eight at the 6:24 mark of the third quarter, but Rollins would outscore the Wolves 31-22 the rest of the way.
The Tars had the advantage on the glass and in the paint, scoring 26 points in the paint to 16 from the Wolves. UWG did have the advantage in turnovers, committing 20 while Rollins turned it over 25 times.
Along with the 12 points from Okeke, UWG got seven points each from Katelyn Dunning, Aliyah Washington, Maya Timberlake, and Becca Ledford. Sophia singer was tied with Okeke for the team lead in rebounds with five.
The Wolves are right back in action tomorrow at 2 p.m. as they take on Tampa at the Martinez Center in the final game of the weekend.
