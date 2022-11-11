UWG WBB vs FSU

UWG dropped their first regular season game on the road, 66-49 against Rollins.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

TAMPA, Fla. — The UWG women's basketball team was handed a season-opening loss on Friday afternoon, dropping a 66-49 decision to Rollins in the GSC/SSC Challenge in Tampa, Florida.

West Georgia (0-1) shot 26.5% from the field and never got the three-ball working as the Wolves made just three in the game while Rollins (1-0) poured in eight treys and shot 49% from the field.

