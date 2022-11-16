UWG MBB Season Opener

UWG men's basketball dropped their season opener on Saturday, falling 70-65 to the Embry-Riddle Eagles on the road.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — UWG men's basketball dropped their season opener on Saturday, falling 70-65 to the Embry-Riddle Eagles on the road.

UWG (0-1) struggled to find their offense, shooting 39.2% from the field and 16.7% from three, which contributed to their five-point loss to Embry-Riddle (1-0).

Trending Videos