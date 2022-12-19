Zawdie Jackson, Jr.

Zawdie Jackson, Jr. led the way offensively for West Georgia with a team-high 17 points and three steals on 5-8 shooting in a 75-67 GSC loss to West Alabama.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The UWG men's basketball team dropped their second conference game of the season after a 75-67 loss to the West Alabama Tigers on Sunday.

West Georgia (6-3, 6-2 GSC) shot 41% from the field, 26% from three, and lost the rebounding battle by nine, while West Alabama (10-2, 6-2 GSC) shot 44% from the field, 39% from three, and attempted 39 free throws compared to the Wolves' 16 free throws in the eight-point loss.

Trending Videos