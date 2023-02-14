Camron Donatlan

Camron Donatlan is shown during UWG’s contest with West Alabama this past weekend.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The UWG men’s basketball team dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December on Saturday after a 69-65 loss to the West Alabama Tigers.

West Georgia (16-7, 15-6 GSC) was right there in the ball game with West Alabama (20-4, 16-4 GSC) all-game long, but the Wolves’ struggled from deep, shooting 3-15 from three leading to the four-point loss.

