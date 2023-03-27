Wolves drop first series of season to Chargers

The UWG Baseball team dropped their first series of the season after falling in games two and three of this weekend's series against the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on Saturday. Pictured is Jared Emory.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The UWG Baseball team dropped their first series of the season after falling in Game's Two and Three of this weekend's series against the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on Saturday.

"I really think that Alabama Huntsville wanted today more than we did," said head coach Jeff Smith. "I think they came out with a purpose and I think that we gave some things away."

Trending Videos