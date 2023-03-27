Wolves drop first series of season to Chargers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The UWG Baseball team dropped their first series of the season after falling in Game's Two and Three of this weekend's series against the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on Saturday.
"I really think that Alabama Huntsville wanted today more than we did," said head coach Jeff Smith. "I think they came out with a purpose and I think that we gave some things away."
After scoring 13 runs in Game One, the Wolves struggled at the plate in Game's Two and Three as UWG combined to score four runs, catapulting UAH to two wins.
Game One: UAH 7, UWG 3
The Wolves (22-7, 10-5 GSC) got things going right off the bat in game one, as Sam Ladner led off the game with a double and came around to score on a wild pitch three batters later. Logan Fink continued the offense in the inning with a double of his own, scoring Cade Hohl who singled earlier in the inning.
UAH (17-13, 8-7 GSC) immediately answered the bell with two of their own, with a Vasquez two run home run, and we went into the second inning with a tie ballgame once again, 2-2.
UWG tacked on another run in the top of the third, as Hohl led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on a groundout from Anthony Calabro, and later scored on a wild pitch. Bay Witcher returned to the mound and sat down the Chargers in order, and the Wolves took a 3-2 lead into the fourth.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as UWG was held off the scoreboard for the rest of the afternoon, and the Chargers scored in every inning from the fifth on. UAH scored five runs in the final four innings they came to the plate, including two big insurance runs in the seventh with a two RBI single from Lindsey, proving to be the dagger.
Andre Orselli, the starter for UAH, went 6.2 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs, and Will Hotalen came out of the bullpen to pitch 2.2 perfect innings of relief, stifling the Wolves offense.
Hohl finished as the only Wolves player with multiple hits, recording two of the six, and Fink had the lone RBI of the afternoon. Wolves pitchers allowed 11 hits and six walks, striking out five.
Game Two: UAH 8, UWG 1
Chase Townsend took the hill for the Wolves in Game Two and struggled to begin as the Chargers struck for four runs in the first inning, putting West Georgia in an early hole.
Jack Rasmussen would relive Townsend in the second and found himself in trouble as Alabama Huntsville loaded the bases with one out. Trying to keep UAH at bay, Rasmussen worked out of the jam by getting a big double play to retire the side, keeping the Wolves' deficit at four.
In the third, Jake Jordan got the call from the bullpen and inherited a lot of traffic on the bases as the Chargers loaded up the bases on Rasmussen for the second straight inning. Jordan walked the first batter he saw, extending Alabama Huntsville's lead to five. Coach Smith made another call to the bullpen, bringing in Carson Crossley who would surrender two more runs before securing the final two outs to end the third inning.
After being held scoreless for the first three innings, West Georgia got on the board in the fourth as a sacrifice fly from Jared Emory scored Anthony Calabro to make it a 7-1 game but that's all the Wolves would get in the inning.
The bullpen duo of Crossley and Brady Simpson put a halt to the Chargers' offensive momentum as the two combined to throw a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, but the UWG's bats couldn't push any runs across, keeping the score at 7-1 as we went to the sixth.
Logan Fink and Emory collected hits in the sixth for West Georgia but they would be left stranded, sending us to the bottom half. Alabama Huntsville extended their lead to seven in their half of the inning and the kept the Wolves' bats in check for the remainder of the game as they went on to win Game Three of the series, 8-1.
Fink and Ladner both collected two hits, while Emory picked up the lone RBI for the Wolves.
West Georgia will make their return to Cole Field on Friday at 5:00 p.m. when they welcome Christian Brothers for a weekend three-game series.
"We just have to refine some things and get back to doing what we do both offensively and on the mound," coach Smith continued. "The good thing is that we have four or five days, Monday-Thursday, to get ready for Christian Brothers and get those things ironed out."
