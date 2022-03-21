The UWG Baseball team suffered two tough defeats on Sunday afternoon at the hands of the Delta State Statesmen, losing game one 10-9 in 12 innings, and losing game two 5-4 in 8 innings.
Game One
Game one of the Sunday double header would turn out to be a six hour, 12 inning marathon that saw the Statesmen come out victorious by a final score of 10-9.
Jonathan Hickman made the start on the mound, and made it through four complete innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He finished with 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, three runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
The Wolves got on the board in the very first inning, on a Jackson Webb RBI single that scored Brody Wortham, making the score 1-0 early.
That score held until the top of the fifth inning, when Delta State would strike for three runs, all coming with two outs in the inning. Four singles in a row off of Hickman would chase him from the game, opening the bullpen gate for the first time, for Ezra Brown. He would limit the damage to just three, keeping the lead at 3-1.
West Georgia immediately answered for three of their own two out runs. Starting with a walk from Wortham, a single from Sam Ladner, and a walk from Collin Moore, Jackson Webb would strike again with a two RBI single, and Jonathan Logsdon would have his own RBI single right after, making the score 4-3 after five innings.
The Statesmen struck for two runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to RBI hits from Dendy and Pratt, giving Delta State a 5-4 lead going into the eighth.
In the eighth, Jackson Webb scored on a fielders choice off the bat of Anthony Calabro, tying the game at five a piece with one frame to go.
Neither team could push anything across in the ninth, so the fans got extra baseball in game one of the double header.
In the 10th and 11th, both teams held serve with each other, as West Georgia answered the scores by Delta State both times, sending us to the 12th
In that 12th inning, Delta State got two runs in the top half, one coming on a throwing error by Lander. The Wolves were only able to get one in the bottom half, ending the six hour slug fest and evening the three game series at one win a piece.
Game Two
Robert Coleman got the ball in game two for the Wolves and sat down the Statesmen in order to kick-off game three of the series.
After scoring nine runs in game one of the double header, West Georgia's bats stayed hot, as UWG pushed three across in the bottom of the first inning. Back-to-back singles from Calabro and Wortham got the Wolves started until a throwing error from
Delta State scored Calabro and advanced Wortham to third. An RBI-groundout from Collin Moore scored Wortham before Logan Fink launched a two-out solo home run to extend UWG's lead to 3-0 at the end of the first.
The Statesmen got a run back in the top of the second, with Delta State's Jake Barlow scoring off a wild pitch, but that's all the Statements would get in the inning, as Coleman's second strikeout of the game sent us to the bottom half of the inning where the Wolves were sat down in order.
Coleman would continue to dominate on the hill, pitching five consecutive scoreless innings after allowing one run in the second.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, Coleman was three outs away from a complete game, and securing his first win of the season.
To start the bottom of the seventh, Coleman walked the Statemen's nine-hole hitter, putting one on with nobody out with the top of the order due up. After a Delta State double, a throwing error from West Georgia scored two DSU runs, tying the game at three. Coleman ended the inning with a pop-out and his 10th strikeout of the game to send us to the bottom of the seventh.
After a scoreless bottom half of the seventh, Jenson Barker got the call to the bullpen to replace Robert Coleman who posted a line of 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO.
In the top of the eighth, Delta State scored on another crucial throwing error from UWG which was followed by an RBI-single to give the Statesmen a 5-3 lead, as we headed to the bottom half of the inning.
West Georgia cut the deficit back to one on an RBI-single from Charlie Tull in the bottom of the eighth. With runners at the corners and two out, Sam Ladner had a chance to tie or win the game before the sophomore flew out to right field to end the game and series.
UWG will be back in action on Wednesday when they head to Birmingham, Alabama for a mid-week matchup against Miles College that's set for 1:00 p.m.
