TUSKEGEE, Ala. — The University of West Georgia Baseball team got back to their winning ways on Wednesday after defeating the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 16-3 in seven innings.
The Wolves (7-2, 2-1 GSC) scored in all but one inning and used 11 hits and 15 walks in the game to secure their largest margin of victory this season.
"They gave us a lot in terms of walks and hit by pitches, but what our guys did was put the ball in play when we had runners in scoring position and we were able to get runs across," said head coach Jeff Smith. "We were able to get a bunch of guys in the game today and get them some at bats, and the same with our pitchers and got them some innings."
Nick Morgan, Andrew Smith, and Dominic Murgo were the first three Wolves to toe the rubber, and all combined to not allow a hit or a run and strike out six over three innings.
The Wolves got started early offensively, scoring four runs in the first two innings thanks to their patience at the plate. Later in the third, Charlie Tull got his first two RBI's of the season after his single scored two more runs. Sam Lander added an RBI double and Henry Daniels provided an RBI single later in the inning to cap off a four run third inning.
More of the same ensued in the following two innings, as UWG used 11 walks in the innings to push six more runs across, giving them a 14-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth.
The bottom of the fifth is where Tuskegee (1-9, 0-3 SIAC) got their first hit and runs of the game. After two singles and a HBP, Jenson Barker walked in the Golden Tigers first run and would later toss a wild pitch bringing home the second. Brycen Jones was called out of the pen to limit the damage, getting two quick outs, leaving the score at 14-2 going to the 6th.
The sixth inning was the lone inning without a UWG run, and Tuskegee added another run in their half of the sixth, making the score 14-3 going to the seventh.
In that seventh inning, the Wolves put the game away after scoring two in the inning. Ladner drew a lead off walk followed by a double from Cade Hohl. Daniels grounded out to first to bring in a run, and Anthony Calabro singled to bring in another. In the bottom of the seventh, Brady Simpson saw his first action this season on the mound, and after surrendering a lead off single, struck out the side to end the game.
Ladner, Hohl, and Emroy all finished with two hits a piece, and five of the nine starters drew multiple walks. Lander, Daniels, and Tull also finished with three RBI's a piece in the winning effort.
The Wolves are back in action this weekend as they travel to Cleveland, Tennessee to take on the Lee Flames. A double header is slated for Friday at 2 p.m. followed by a single game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
