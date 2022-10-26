UWG volleyball won the first match of an important four-match week, after defeating the Lee Flames 3-1 on Tuesday night to get their 10th win of the season.

UWG (10-18, 3-10) turned in their best hitting performance of the year, finishing with a season-high 56 kills on a .224 hitting percentage to help propel themselves over Lee (7-21,4-8) who finished with 45 kills on a .149 hitting percentage.

Trending Videos