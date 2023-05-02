Wolves defeat Falcons in Friday-night thriller

Henry Daniels hit an RBI single to propel UWG to a win over Montevallo last weekend.

 UWG Athletics

Arguably the biggest weekend of the season for the University of West Georgia Baseball team got off to an exceptional start as UWG defeated the Montevallo Falcons, 9-8, in game one of their three-game series on Friday night.

The Wolves offense fired on all cylinders in the contest as West Georgia (31-14, 17-11 GSC) accumulated nine runs on 14 hits, including Henry Daniels' go-ahead RBI-single in the eighth inning that propelled UWG over Montevallo (35-12, 19-9 GSC).

Trending Videos