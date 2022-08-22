Harrison Frost

UWG Football was ranked tenth in the nation according to the D2Football Poll released this past week.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

After finishing the 2021 season in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs and among the top-15 nationally, head coach David Dean and the UWG Football program have received high honors from the preseason D2Football.com media Top-25 poll. The Wolves were ranked 10th in the annual poll, cracking the top-10 in a national preseason poll for the first time since 2017.

The Wolves completed the final full preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning and are headlong into the regular season with Carson-Newman looming in the 2022 season opener on Thursday, September 1.

Trending Videos