After finishing the 2021 season in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs and among the top-15 nationally, head coach David Dean and the UWG Football program have received high honors from the preseason D2Football.com media Top-25 poll. The Wolves were ranked 10th in the annual poll, cracking the top-10 in a national preseason poll for the first time since 2017.
The Wolves completed the final full preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning and are headlong into the regular season with Carson-Newman looming in the 2022 season opener on Thursday, September 1.
