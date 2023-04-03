Wolves complete UWG Legends Invitational

Freshman Elizabeth Osborne from Thomson, Ga. set a new lifetime record in the pole vault event at the UWG Legends Invitational, with a mark of 2.90m. Her previous best was 2.70m.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The University of West Georgia track and field team hosted their annual UWG Legends Track meet on Saturday, even after a few delays from poor weather.

The meet was initially supposed to begin at 9:00 am but ultimately started at 11:30.

