Wolves complete UWG Legends Invitational

The University of West Georgia track and field team hosted their annual UWG Legends Track meet on Saturday, even after a few delays from poor weather.
The meet was initially supposed to begin at 9:00 am but ultimately started at 11:30.
"There were some pretty significant challenges with the thunderstorm that came through in the morning, and we did have to make some adjustments," said head coach Ryan Bailey. "We did have to make some major schedule changes, but I think overall we covered the day pretty well," added Bailey.
A few Wolves set new personal records in their respective events. Thomson, Georgia native Elizabeth Osborne set a new lifetime record in the pole vault event, with a mark of 2.90m. Her previous best was 2.70m.
Freshman Trinity Stephens set a new personal record in the hammer throw, with a mark of 39.64m. Beth Taylor competed in the javelin throw, finishing seventh and setting a new lifetime best with a mark of 26.73m.
Freshman T'oni Birden also set a new personal best in the 100m hurdles, with a time of 15.00. Birden was not done there; she also set a new best in the long jump event. Birden won the event with a jump of 5.78m. Kira Montefusco set a new lifetime record in the 200m dash with a time of 25.27.
"I feel like the sprint and jumps group did really well, so I think we're moving in the right direction with those groups and I'm excited to see what we do moving forward," said assistant coach Tony Hawkins.
Madeline Gaskin also set a new lifetime record on the track with a time of 20:50.14 in the 5000m run.
Other Notable Events
Junior Mia Culpepper won the triple jump event, after posting a mark of 11.60m. Her teammate Haley Trammell finished in second after jumping 11.32m.
Culpepper also joined Birden and Dasani Minter in the long jump competition. Birden won the event while setting her lifetime best, while Culpepper and Minter finished fourth and fifth respectively with jumps of 5.17m and 5.03m.
Senior Kailani Serapion earned a first-place finish in the Javelin after posting a throw of 31.06m, more than three meters than the second-place finisher.
"Kailani is the story of the day; she won the Javelin in style. She won the Javelin by over three meters," said Bailey.
Birden also finished top five in the event, with a mark of 27.03m.
Senior Coley Branum was the second contestant in the 5000m run to cross the finish line, finishing the race with a time of 19:12.71. Catherine Greer finished seventh with a time of 20:29.08.
Adela Belohlavova finished second in the 1500m run with a time of 5:02.43.
"Adela has improved over the last two meets and I'm that she will go under five at the next meet," said Bailey.
Sophomore Olivia Fulford finished third in the high jump with a jump of 1.52m. Fulford also competed in the 100m hurdles, finishing fifth with a time of 16.03. The Pensacola native topped off her day with a top-three finish in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:09.18.
Hannah Dunston and Kira Montefusco finished third and fourth in the 100m dash with times of 12.18 and 12.32.
"I think every team performed really well and I think we had some great performances, and some personal records. We still have more work to do as we head to the GSC Championships, but overall I think we are headed in the right direction," added Hawkins.
The Wolves will be back in action on April 14, at Berry College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.