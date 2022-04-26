West Georgia Baseball finished off senior weekend in style as they completed the series sweep over the Mississippi College Choctaws on Saturday.
Game One
Robert Coleman would get the ball from Jeff Smith in game one, as the senior went six innings in his final home start, giving up seven hits, one earned run, four walks, and four strikeouts.
Game one started out as a pitchers duel, as both teams combined for just one hit through three innings, while striking out six times.
In the fourth, Mississippi College got the scoring started after back to back singles brought home the game’s first run. They did not stop there as they brought home five more runs, including a pair of two RBI doubles from Tigrett and Willis in the inning to take a 6-0 lead.
“The guys didn’t panic,” said Smith. “We made two errors in that inning that led to six runs. Our hitters came back after giving up six runs and were able to cut it in half, and then we were just able to score runs in every inning after that.” Smith said.
In the bottom half, the Wolves immediately answered with three of their own. Jonathan Logsdon got the inning started with a leadoff double, followed by a single from Collin Moore with a throwing error, advancing him to third and bringing home Logsdon. After Ladner grounded out, Anthony Calabro dug in and blasted a two-run home run, making the score 6-3 after four innings.
“Rob went back out and settled in and was able to get us a few more innings on the mound and did an outstanding job. There were times when he had lapses in his command but Rob’s going to compete. That’s the one thing we know were going to get every time out, and I was extremely pleased with how he pitched” said Smith of his senior right hander.
In the fifth, the Wolves got on the board again. Davis Schwartz drew a one out walk, and Logsdon followed with his second RBI double of the game, bringing home Schwartz from first. Collin Moore immediately followed with a sac fly. With two outs, Sam Ladner drew a walk, followed by a single from Calabro. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and then scored on a Logan Fink single, sending us to the sixth with the Wolves on top 7-6.
West Georgia got five more in the sixth. After a lead off double from Jackson Webb, he came across to score on a single by Schwartz. Logsdon would reach on an error, and Collin Moore delivered again with a two RBI double. Not to be outdone, Sam Ladner launched a baseball over the left field fence for a two run home run, making the score 12-6 going into the seventh.
“Guys were getting pitches in the zone and we were putting good swings on it, and we were getting some balls out of the park with guys on base, and that was huge for us because we were not missing those pitches.” Smith said.
Jack Rasmussen would take over on the mound in the seventh for Jeff Smith. He would hold the Choctaws scoreless in the top of the seventh in his lone inning of relief.
In the bottom half, the Wolves struck for four more with only two hits in the inning. After back to back walks to Furr and Webb, Wortham reached on a fielder’s choice and an error by the Choctaws shortstop. Davis Schwartz would get his third RBI of the day with a single into center.
Jonathan Logsdon drew a bases loaded walk, followed by a sac fly from Collin Moore. Anthony Calabro ended game one with a single to score Schwartz, giving the Wolves the 16-6 victory in game one of the series.
Game Two
Jonathan Hickman got the start for the Wolves in game two of Saturday’s double header, pitching a complete game shutout while giving up three hits and striking out nine.
“Johnny was extremely sharp today,” boasted Smith. “He had great command of the fastball which made his secondary stuff that much better, because they couldn’t just sit on one pitch. He was getting swings early and we turned three double plays behind him so that kept his pitch count down.”
Hickman sat down the Choctaws in order to start the ball game, bringing the West Georgia bats to the plate where Brody Wortham hit a lead-off homerun to give UWG an early 1-0 lead.
After Hickman sat Mississippi College down 1-2-3 for the second consecutive inning in the second, the Wolves would add another run in their half of the inning thanks to a throwing error from the Choctaws that scored Logan Fink, extending the UWG lead to 2-0.
The Choctaws got their first base runner of the game in the third courtesy of a lead-off walk, but it was quickly erased as, Hickman retired the side with a double play ball.
West Georgia would add to their two-run lead in their half of the third inning, beginning with Davis Schwartz who doubled to the right center gap, scoring Wortham to make it 3-0 UWG. Collin Moore would follow Schwartz’s RBI-double with a sacrifice fly, extending the Wolves lead to 4-0.
It was another clean inning for Hickman in the fourth, bringing the red hot UWG bats back up to the plate. Logan Fink got the Wolves started in their half of the fourth with a mammoth solo homerun to left field, giving UWG a 5-0 lead. A walk and two straight hit by pitches loaded the bases for Jonathan Logsdon who would draw a walk himself which scored Jackson Webb to extend the lead to six.
The Choctaws would get their first base hit in the top of the fifth, but they weren’t able to push that run across, as Hickman kept his shutout intact.
West Georgia added to their lead in the bottom half of the fifth, starting with Anthony Calabro whose RBI-Single scored Ladner to extend the lead to 7-0. Schwartz followed that up with an RBI-Single of his own, scoring Webb and Joseph Hill to give West Georgia a commanding 9-0 lead in the fifth.
Hickman looked to secure his first complete game shutout of the season, as we went to the seventh inning. The junior would strike out the first two batters of the inning before two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Mississippi College. With the complete game shutdown hanging in the balance, the Ringgold, Georgia native got Mississippi College’s Tristan Tigrett to fly out to end the game.
“We’re excited to go over to Montevallo and play for a spot in the tournament. I think our guys understand where they’re at, and they’re ready to compete. If they will take what we did here this weekend, it’s going to be three exciting games” said Smith.
West Georgia will be back in action on Friday at 5 p.m. when they head to Montevallo, Alabama for a three-game series against the Montevallo Falcons.
