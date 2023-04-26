Wolves complete So. Carolina Open

UWG's women's track team competed in the South Carolina Outdoor Open as their final warm up before the Outdoor GSC Championships.

 Photo by Zach Bias

Columbia, S.C. — In the final warmup before the 2023 Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the West Georgia Wolves made waves on The Flats in Columbia, with multiple athletes setting new lifetime best.

Hannah Dunston set a new Lifetime best in the 100m dash. Dunston finished the race with a time of 12:09. The graduate student also competed in the 200m dash and finished with a time of 25.82.

