Wolves complete So. Carolina Open

Columbia, S.C. — In the final warmup before the 2023 Gulf South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the West Georgia Wolves made waves on The Flats in Columbia, with multiple athletes setting new lifetime best.
Hannah Dunston set a new Lifetime best in the 100m dash. Dunston finished the race with a time of 12:09. The graduate student also competed in the 200m dash and finished with a time of 25.82.
Freshman Linda Vasquez ran a new lifetime best in the 800m run with a time of 2:27.10. Adela Belohlavova finished 15th in the 1500m run with a time of 5:00.66, which is also a personal record.
Freshman T'oni Birden was the top freshman and Division II finisher in the long jump, after placing a mark of 5.60m, which was good enough for fourth.
Senior Paishence Collier earned a fifth-place finish in the long jump invite, after landing a jump of 5.62m.
The Wolves will have a few weeks to recoup and refresh ahead of the 2023 GSC Championships, which will take place on May 4-6 in Cleveland, Tennessee.
