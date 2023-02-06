Mike Zabetakis

Michael Zabetakis had 30 points as UWG defeated Shorter 85-57 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the GSC tournament.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole

ROME, Ga. — The UWG men's basketball team won their 9th game in their last 10 after defeating the Shorter Hawks, 85-57, on Saturday.

This win made the Wolves the first team this season to clinch an appearance in the Gulf South Conference Tournament, which tips off February 28.

