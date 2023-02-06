ROME, Ga. — The UWG men's basketball team won their 9th game in their last 10 after defeating the Shorter Hawks, 85-57, on Saturday.
This win made the Wolves the first team this season to clinch an appearance in the Gulf South Conference Tournament, which tips off February 28.
UWG shot 49% from the field and 40% from three while holding Shorter to 37% from the field and 17.3% from three, propelling the Wolves to their 15th conference win of the season.
"I thought that we did a good job," said head coach Dave Moore. "I thought we battled, played hard, played urgent defensively, and we executed, for the most part, what we were trying to do. Overall, I thought the guys played hard, connected, and for each other tonight."
West Georgia got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively in the first half as the Wolves only led by one at the first media timeout. Soon after, UWG got it going, led by Michael Zabetakis who hit two threes to springboard the West Georgia offense, leading to a 28-19 lead with 6:15 left to play in the half. The Wolves kept pouring it on as they extended their lead to 13 as we went into the break.
West Georgia shot 44.4% from the field in the first half and held Shorter to 36% and 10% from three which led to the Wolves' 38-25 lead at the half.
The Wolves got off to a fast start in the second half as a contact layup from Kolten Griffin and two three-point plays from Camron Donatlan extended UWG's lead to 21, seven minutes into the second half. At this point in the game, West Georgia had all the momentum and about six minutes later, a Cole Fisher three gave the Wolves their largest lead of the game at 28. The two teams would trade buckets the rest of the as UWG cruised to a 28-point win.
Zabetakis finished with a game-high 30 points on 56% shooting and 40% from three, while Zawdie Jackson added 13 points.
West Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. when they travel to Alabama Huntsville for a massive GSC matchup with the Chargers.
"We've got a big week coming up and this is why you do it," coach Moore added. "To have a chance in the last five games to go and win a GSC regular season championship is special and that's what we are going to try and do."
