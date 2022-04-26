West Georgia's track team broke school records on both days of the Georgia Tech Invitational, first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 4x100-meter relay event.
On Saturday, the quartet of Paishence Collier, Hannah Dunston, Mia Culpepper, and Kira Montefusco broke West Georgia's 4x100m relay record at the conclusion of the Georgia Tech Invitational.
Relay
Coming into day two following breaking the UWG 100m dash record in day one, Culpepper, alongside Collier, Dunston, and Montefusco, made more West Georgia history as the tetrad finished the 4x100m relay event with a time of 46.82, shattering the previous record of 47.55.
Hurdles
Culpepper also competed in the 400m Hurdles alongside Amani Achampong and Maniyah Thomas, with Culpepper finishing with a time of 1:08.26, while Achampong and Thomas finished with times of 1:09.41 and 1:12.33.
Jumps
Haley Trammell and Culpepper represented the Wolves in the Triple Jump event. Culpepper placed 19th with a jump of 11.43, while Trammell finished 21st with a jump of 11.24m.
400M
Shamiya Perry was the lone competitor for UWG in the 400m Race and finished with a time of 1:01.45.
800M
Adela Belohlavova, Ama Ahovi, Joycelyn Tifrea, and Lillian Welter all competed in the 800m Run. Belohlavova finished with a time of 2:28.42, while Ahovi crossed the finish line at 2:31.12. Tifrea and Welter followed behind, with Tifrea finishing with a 2:34.56 time and Welter finishing with a 2:37.59 time.
Throws
The Wolves had four participants in the Discus Throw. Melita-Marie Roachford led the way, placing 14th with a mark of 39.73. Beth Taylor had a mark of 33.06, while Brandi Boddy and Nichole Richards had throws of 31.61m and 30.32m, respectively.
The first day of the event was also a record-breaking day for the UWG Track and Field team, as Mia Culpepper broke the 100m dash school record at the conclusion of day one of the Georgia Tech Invitational.
Sprints
When Mia Culpepper crossed the finish line during the 100m dash, the time read 12.09, breaking the old school record of 12.10 that was set by Kira Montefusco at last year's Gulf South Championships. Hannah Dunston and Montefusco competed alongside Culpepper in the 100m Dash and finished with times of 12.26 and 12.27, respectively.
Hurdles
Chioma Uwaomah was the only competitor for the Wolves that competed in the 100m Hurdles, finishing with a time of 15.86.
Distance
Adela Belohlavova, Joycelyn Tifrea, Ama Ahovi, Alexa Quarles, and Lillian Welter all competed in the 1500m race for West Georgia, with Belohlavova leading the way with a time of 5:10.50.
Kendal Sparks was the lone athlete for UWG to participate in the 3000m Steeplechase and placed in the top-10 with a 12:56.40 time.
Coley Branum and Stephanie Beltran both represented the Wolves in the 5000m event, as Branum placed a time of 19:11.82, while Beltran finished in 22:02.28.
Throws
Brandi Boddy, Melita-Marie Roachford, and Beth Taylor represented West Georgia in the hammer throw, with Boddy and Roachford placing top-20, while Taylor had a mark of 28.57m.
Boddy, Roachford, and Nichole Richards were the UWG participants in the Shot-Put event, with Boddy leading the way with 13.85m throw which was good enough for a ninth-place finish.
Jumps
Culpepper, Paishence Collier, Lexi Walton, and Dasani Minter were the four Wolves that competed in the Long Jump event. Collier led the way with a 5.42m jump, which was good enough for 12th.
Culpepper and Minter were able to secure top-25 finishes, with Culpepper finishing 21st with a 5.17m jump, while Minter finished 24th with a 5.11m jump. Walton placed a jump of 4.59m, finishing outside of the top-25.
Walton, Boddy, and Kailani Serapion all participated in the Javelin Throw for the Wolves. Walton and Serapion placed 18th and 19th with 31.21m and 30.98m throws, respectively, while Boddy hit a mark of 22.77m.
West Georgia will be back in action on March 5th for the GSC Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.