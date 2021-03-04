Wolves Blitz Bulldogs in Gulf South Tourney

Special to The Times-Georgian
JACKSON, Tenn. — In their quarterfinal clash of the Gulf South Conference Tournament, the No. 3E University of West Georgia Wolves ran away with a 77-61 victory over No. 2W Union at Fred DeLay Gymnasium, overcoming an early nine-point deficit by building as much as a 20-point lead in the second half to advance into today’s semifinal round against rival Valdosta State.
“We kept our poise, we kept our toughness. We made a few little adjustments at halftime with what they were running and what they were getting us on with some easy baskets. I thought we did a good job of executing that in the second half,” UWG head coach Dave Moore said. “Again, our defense has been what’s carrying us. When the shot-making comes, that’s when you have a result like this, a 16-point win. But the defense is what we’re winning with.”
The Wolves (13-6), who stretched their win streak to 10 in a row, struggled offensively during the early goings, but finished the first half on a strong note behind stellar shooting from junior wing Deng Nhial, who knocked down three consecutive 3-point shots to cap a 14-3 run and put UWG up 35-32.
An old-fashioned three-point play from sophomore guard J.J. Barnes gave the Wolves a four-point lead with 26 seconds left, but the Bulldogs (11-8) regained some momentum on a Dusan Djorodjevic tip-in at the buzzer to pull within 40-38 at the break.
The first half proved to be a game of runs with Union rattling off a 10-0 spurt for an early 19-12 lead, while the Wolves rode the back of senior guard Kadeim Jones, who scored 10 of the team’s first 17 points.
Union took its biggest lead of the half at 27-18, but West Georgia junior guard Michael Zabetakis quickly found his rhythm, connecting on a key 3-pointer to cut the lead to six, setting the stage for Nhial to get the hot hand and put the Wolves in front heading into the locker room.
Coming out of the locker room, Zabetakis really turned it on, scoring 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, including a pair of key daggers from beyond the arc to suck the life out of the Bulldogs. For the game, the First-Team All-GSC performer connected on 7-of-11 attempts from the field, including a 6-of-8 mark from downtown.
“You saw him become a closer (Tuesday). That’s what first-team all-league players do. When it’s winning time, he closed the game out,” Moore said. “He was absolutely terrific. When he’s making shots like that, it just takes so much pressure off our defense where you don’t have to get a stop every time down. His shot-making and our defense in the second half was the difference.”
Up just two entering the second half, UWG took control and never looked back. Union pulled within 14 on a Justin DeBuck 3-pointer with 3:54 to go, but would get no closer the rest of the way.
With the decision, UWG secured its first GSC Tournament win since capturing the conference crown in 2015-16.
West Georgia was powered by three of its veteran leaders with Zabetakis dropping in his 22 points, followed by Nhial with 19 and Jones with 15 on a combined 20-of-33 (61%) shooting from the field from the star trio, highlighted by a 13-of-22 (59%) mark from 3-point range. As a team, UWG shot 15-of-30 from beyond the arc for the night.
Earlier on Tuesday, Zabetakis was honored by the GSC as a First-Team Eastern Division selection. For his part, Moore was named the GSC East Co-Coach of the Year, guiding UWG on a nine-game winning streak to end the regular season and keeping the hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid alive on Tuesday evening with a 10th straight victory.
In the other quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, No. 1E Valdosta State knocked off No. 4W Delta State in an 88-69 contest, while No. 1W Alabama-Huntsville defeated No. 4E Montevallo by an 82-62 margin and No. 2E Lee held off No. 3W West Alabama in a 66-63 decision.
The Wolves will now travel to VSU on Friday for the semifinal round showdown with the opportunity to advance to Sunday’s championship bout against the UAH/Lee winner.
