MORROW — The University of West Georgia soccer team got their season started off on the right foot as they defeated the Clayton State Lakers 2-0 on Saturday.
“It was a great performance and a great start to the season. We were resilient when we were put under pressure and all the ladies problem solved very well. We need to be a little more clinical with our opportunities but we created enough to be able to win the game,” said head coach Stacey Balaam.
It was another stellar defensive performance from the Wolves as they only allowed five shots on goal the entire match to pitch the second shutout in as many games against the Lakers.
Lauren O’Neill got the Wolves on the board early in the match, as she took an excellent lead pass from Cassidi Thomas and stuck it into the top left corner of the net in the eighth minute.
After going into half with a 1-0 lead, Hillary Resendiz added another as she took full advantage of a free kick and made the West Georgia lead grow to 2-0. That goal was career goal number 15 for Resendiz’ career as she moved into a tie of sixth place for career goals in school history.
That score would hold until the final whistle, giving the Wolves a 1-0 start to the season. It was the first game one win for the Wolves since the 2019 season.
“We now have a few days where we can refocus and look forward to a tough weekend in Florida, but for now we will enjoy this one,” added Balaam.
West Georgia is back in action next week as they travel to Daytona Beach, FL to take on Rollins and Embry Riddle.
