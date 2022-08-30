Lauren O'Niell

Sophomore Lauren O’Neil put the first score on the board for UWG soccer in a 2-0 win over Clayton State last Saturday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

MORROW — The University of West Georgia soccer team got their season started off on the right foot as they defeated the Clayton State Lakers 2-0 on Saturday.

“It was a great performance and a great start to the season. We were resilient when we were put under pressure and all the ladies problem solved very well. We need to be a little more clinical with our opportunities but we created enough to be able to win the game,” said head coach Stacey Balaam.

