Following a tough weekend at home, the University of West Georgia women's soccer team will hit the road once again, heading North to Tennessee to take on Christian Brothers and Union.

The Wolves (5-5-1, 3-3-1 GSC) come in after an 0-2 weekend against Delta State and Mississippi College, dropping the Wolves to eighth in the Gulf South Conference rankings. With Delaney Kewin scoring her first career goal last Sunday, that gives 11 Wolves at least one goal on the season, with four players having two or more.

