Following a tough weekend at home, the University of West Georgia women's soccer team will hit the road once again, heading North to Tennessee to take on Christian Brothers and Union.
The Wolves (5-5-1, 3-3-1 GSC) come in after an 0-2 weekend against Delta State and Mississippi College, dropping the Wolves to eighth in the Gulf South Conference rankings. With Delaney Kewin scoring her first career goal last Sunday, that gives 11 Wolves at least one goal on the season, with four players having two or more.
Defensively, the Wolves have been strong and currently carry the third best defense in the conference in terms of goals allowed. Haley Brinkman continues an excellent Junior campaign in the net, allowing just nine goals on 30 saves. Starting all 11 games so far this season, Senior Abby McGlamery has also anchored an excellent back line that has scored three goals, one of which being her own.
Christian Brothers (7-4-1, 4-3-1 GSC) come in following a 1-1 weekend, most recently a 2-0 victory over the Chargers of Alabama-Huntsville. The Buccaneers are led by one of the most prolific scorers in the Gulf South Conference, Cheyenne Smith. Smith has scored a GSC-leading 13 goals on the season, while also leading the conference in shots on goal, game-winning goals, and points.
Julia Valentin has also been a difference maker for the Bucs, scoring five goals as a true freshman. As a team, the Bucs have scored 31 goals on the season, ranking them third in the conference. In goal, Chloe Hillyer has seen the majority of playing time this season, already surpassing the 1,000 minutes played mark this season. Hillyer has allowed 17 goals on the season, making 35 saves.
Union (3-8, 2-6 GSC) will take on Valdosta State on Friday before hosting the Wolves on Sunday. Like UWG, the Bulldogs are coming off an 0-2 weekend, dropping contests to UAH and West Alabama. Madison Woolridge and Holly Trisdale are the only multi-goal scorers on the season for the Bulldogs, both scoring two goals a piece.
As a team, Union has scored just 10 times this season, ranking them outside the top 10 in the conference. Rylee Iorio has started nine times in goal this season, allowing all 13 goals for Union while making 61 saves, which ranks her second in the GSC in that category.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 6 p.m. from Signaigo Field in Memphis, TN, and 2 p.m. on Sunday from Smith Memorial Soccer Complex in Jackson, TN.
