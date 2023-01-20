Michael Zabetakis 01

After producing his 14th double-digit scoring game of the season with a 19-point performance against Union on Wednesday, Michael Zabetakis is now three points away from passing Marquill Smith for third place on UWG's All-Time Scoring List going into a weekend matchup with Christian Brothers.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

Tied for first place in the conference, the UWG men's basketball team will look to remain at the top of the conference on Saturday when they travel to Memphis, Tennessee for a 4:00 p.m. GSC matchup against the Christian Brothers Buccaneers.

West Georgia (12-4, 11-3 GSC) comes into the matchup winners of their last five with their last win coming against Union on Wednesday, while Christian Brothers (3-14, 3-11 GSC) comes in after dropping their last two contests to Mississippi College and Delta State.

