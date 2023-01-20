Tied for first place in the conference, the UWG men's basketball team will look to remain at the top of the conference on Saturday when they travel to Memphis, Tennessee for a 4:00 p.m. GSC matchup against the Christian Brothers Buccaneers.
West Georgia (12-4, 11-3 GSC) comes into the matchup winners of their last five with their last win coming against Union on Wednesday, while Christian Brothers (3-14, 3-11 GSC) comes in after dropping their last two contests to Mississippi College and Delta State.
"Christian Brothers plays really hard and they're well coached", said head coach Dave Moore. "We've never won at Christian Brothers since I've been here. Christian Brothers is the only place in the Gulf South that we haven't won at least one game, so hopefully that's motivational enough because we need to check that off the list."
Coming into the 31st meeting between West Georgia and Christian Brothers, UWG trails the all-time series 12-18 and are 2-11 on the road, with their last road win coming on February 16, 2016. The Wolves have won three of the last four matchups against the Bucs with the last meeting coming earlier this season where West Georgia defeated Christian Brothers, 75-73, in a nail-biter at The Coliseum.
After a near flawless defensive performance against Union, in where the Wolves held the Bulldogs to 55 points on 35% shooting, on Wednesday, UWG is now second in the conference in opposing field goal percentage as the Wolves hold their opponents to 41.3% from the field, while they allow 67.1 points per game which still ranks third. On the offensive end, West Georgia ranks eighth in both points per game and field goal percentage as UWG is averaging 73.6 points per game on 44.2% shooting.
As for Christian Brothers, they rank eighth in the GSC in points allowed per game, allowing 71.1 points on 46.7% shooting which sits them 10th. Offensively, CBU shoots the ball well from the floor, as they shoot 45.9% from the field as a team, but they have the third most turnovers in the conference which takes shots away, leading to them ranking 11th in the GSC in points per game with 65.5.
After producing his 14th double-digit scoring game of the season with a 19-point performance against Union on Wednesday, Michael Zabetakis is now three points away from passing Marquill Smith for third place on UWG's All-Time Scoring List.
Zabetakis has been West Georgia's number one scoring option all season and is in the midst of turning in his best season of his five-year career, as the guard is fifth in the league in scoring with 18.2 points per game. In the first game against Christian Brothers this season, Zabetakis scored a game-high 23 points on 61.5% shooting and 71.4% from three.
"Michael is having a really good season and hopefully we have a long way to go", coach Moore stated. "Mike's consistency and his work ethic is something that we've built this program on. He's been the example of how hard you have to work to develop into an All-League player and the example of who we want to be as a program."
For Christian Brothers, the Bucs are led by Nick Deifel and Madison Monroe. Deifel is a 6'3" guard who is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47.4% shooting and 38.9% from three. Despite the offensive inconsistencies for Christian Brothers this season, Deifel has been an offensive bright spot for the Bucs as the graduate student has scored in double figures in 10 games this year and comes into Saturday's matchup playing his most consistent ball of the year. In the last six games, Deifel is averaging 13.6 points per game.
Monroe, a 6'4" guard, is tied with Deifel for the team lead in points per game with 11.6 on a 47.2% field goal percentage and 52.5% three-point percentage on 40 attempts, while leading the team in rebounding with 5.4 per game. Monroe is a streaky scorer for CBU, as the junior has scored 25+ points twice this season but has scored in single-digits in seven games. After recording a season-high 26 points against Montevallo in December, Monroe has gone on to average 5.5 points per game on 27% shooting in his last four games.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 4:00 p.m.
