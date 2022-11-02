OXFORD, Miss. — While the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it, the Wolves played a solid 40 minutes against an SEC opponent in Ole Miss, ultimately losing by a final score of 91-62 in the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi on Tuesday night.
The overall size of Ole Miss gave West Georgia trouble, as the Rebels outrebounded the Wolves by 14 in route to their win. Graduate student Michael Zabetakis was a steady force for UWG all night long, scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing a team-high six rebounds.
The Wolves were right there with the Rebels for majority of the first half, with UWG taking an early 6-5 lead to begin the game. Moments later, Ole Miss would take the lead, as their size started to become a problem for West Georgia.
The Rebels’ Jaemyn Brickfield started to make his presence known as back-to-back buckets put the Wolves in a 18-10 hole with 12:14 left in the half. UWG wouldn’t go away though, with Zabetakis hitting his first three-pointer of the night to cut the deficit to four, but that’s as close as
West Georgia would get in the half as Ole Miss continued to dominate on the glass, leading to a 41-27 lead for the Rebels going into halftime.
Zabetakis led the way for the Wolves in the first half, scoring 13 points on 6-10 shooting.
Ole Miss picked it up significantly on the offensive end in the second half, shooting 52.6% from the field compared to West Georgia’s 36.4% which led to a 22-point lead five minutes into the second half. Zabetakis, J.J. Barnes, and Zawdie Jackson kept the Wolves afloat in the half as the trio combined for 21 second half points which was led by eight points from Zabetakis. Even though the West Georgia trio kept the Wolves in the game momentarily, Ole Miss would eventually pull away from UWG and end up winning the game 91-62.
Along with Zabetakis’ 21 points, Barnes added 11 points off of the bench while Jackson scored nine points.
UWG will open their 2022-23 campaign on November 11 with a neutral site matchup against Embry-Riddle that’s set for 8:00 p.m.
