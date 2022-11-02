UWG MBB vs Ole Miss

West Georgia fell to SEC opponent Ole Miss 91-62 on Tuesday despite taking a 6-5 lead early in the game.

 Photo by Darrell Redden

OXFORD, Miss. — While the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it, the Wolves played a solid 40 minutes against an SEC opponent in Ole Miss, ultimately losing by a final score of 91-62 in the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi on Tuesday night.

The overall size of Ole Miss gave West Georgia trouble, as the Rebels outrebounded the Wolves by 14 in route to their win. Graduate student Michael Zabetakis was a steady force for UWG all night long, scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing a team-high six rebounds.

