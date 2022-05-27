The UWG men's basketball team added two key components to their 2022-2023 class on Friday as coach Dave Moore announced the signing of transfers Kolten Griffin and Zawdie Jackson Jr.
Hailing from St. Joseph, Missouri, Griffin is set to join the West Georgia Basketball family after spending two years at North Central Missouri College where he started 52 games in a two-year span.
Griffin, a 6-6 combo forward, averaged 15.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 52.1 percent shooting and 43.9 percent from three for the Pirates in the 2021-2022 season, leading North Central Missouri College to a 16-12 record and a NJCAA Region XVI Championship.
Griffin was arguably the best player in NJCAA Region 16 in 2021-2022 as the St. Joseph, Missouri native accumulated 12 double-doubles on the season, while finishing second in the region in rebounds per game, fourth in total blocks, sixth in points per game, and fifth in made field goals, leading to a First-team All-Region selection.
"Kolten is a guy that's going to come in and make an immediate impact for us", said coach Moore. "He's a guy who can score in-and-out, shoot the three, and then turn around and play with his back to the basket. We were looking to bring in a forward that can rebound, score efficiently, shoot a high percentage, and stuff the stat sheet and he really checks all of those boxes."
In his first year with the Pirates, Griffin helped lead North Central Missouri College to a Central B District Championship, as the forward started all 25 games as a true freshman and averaged 9.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, and .6 blocks on 62.3 percent shooting.
Born in Snellville, Georgia, Jackson comes to West Georgia by way of Snead State Community College, which is located in Boaz, Alabama. Jackson spent one year at Snead State, starting and playing in 29 of 30 games for the Parsons.
"Zawdie is another guy that's going to stuff the stat sheet for us", said coach Moore. "On nights when we need him to score, he can score. On nights when we need him to assist, defend, and rebound, he can do those things too. We're just really excited about Zawdie and what he can bring to us."
Jackson, a 6-0 guard, led the Alabama Community College Conference in assists with 6.2 per game, while sitting sixth in the conference in scoring with 19.2 points per game. Along with his 19.2 points and 6.2 assists, Jackson also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 48.8 percent shooting, leading to the Snellville native being selected Second-Team All-Conference.
Jackson scored 20 or more points in 13 of the 29 games in the 2021-2022 season, including back-to-back career-high 36-point performances at the end of the regular season, which propelled Snead State to a 21-9 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.