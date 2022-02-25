West Georgia Baseball is preparing for their first GSC series at home, as the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks will be coming to Cole Field for a three-game series this weekend.
The series was moved to Friday-Saturday due to the threat of rain in the forecast for Sunday.
The Wolves (6-5, 0-3) come into this weekend on the heels of a 12-9 win over the Augusta Jaguars on Wednesday afternoon. Four Wolves had multi-hit games, including a five RBI performance from Sam Ladner.
Robert Coleman, who has usually been the game three starter this season, will get the nod on the mound for game one of the series. Coleman is coming into this contest sporting a 3.72 ERA on 9.2 IP on the season. In his last start against West Florida, Coleman went 3.2 innings, giving up seven hits, four runs, one walk, and no strikeouts.
In game two, Jeff Smith has decided to go with Jack Rasmussen. He is coming into this contest with a 4.30 ERA on his team leading 14.2 innings. His lone start of the season came against Emmanuel earlier this month where he went 6 innings while only giving up three hits and one run.
There has not been a confirmed starter for the finale of the series.
West Georgia comes into the series still being led offensively by Brody Wortham. The Wedowee, AL native is coming in with a .468 batting average, which is good for third in the Gulf South Conference and 66th in the country. Wortham also comes into the contest with 22 hits, which leads the GSC and is 10th in the country.
As a team, the Wolves are ranked at the top of the GSC in batting average, and 20th in the country.
Auburn Montgomery (8-5, 0-0) comes in off of a loss to Columbus State 15-4. The Warhawks are led on offense by Brody Syer, who is coming in sporting a .391 AVG. He is also tied for the team lead in hits and home runs.
On the mound, Will Collins, Clay Stagle, and Luke Turner have started the majority of the games for the Warhawks. Turner is the leader of the three, posting a 1.93 ERA in three starts this season. Mason Elmore has made the most appearances out of the bullpen with eight, with a 3.00 ERA.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday from Cole Field in Carrollton, Ga. The series will conclude with a double header on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.