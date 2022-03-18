The UWG baseball team will once again enjoy the comforts of Cole Field this weekend, as the Wolves will welcome in the Statesmen of Delta State for a three game series on Saturday and Sunday.
The Wolves (11-9, 4-7 GSC) are coming in having dropped both games to the Shorter Hawks last weekend. The Wolves would struggle offensively against the Hawks, striking out a combined 28 times in two games.
Offensively, the Wolves still lead the Gulf South Conference in batting average at .308, while six Wolves are still posting averages over .300. Brody Wortham will look to continue to lead by example and get his team back in the win column with another strong performance.
Wortham, a junior from Wedowee, Alabama continues to improve his resume on the season, still posting an average of .440 on the season. Through 20 games this season, Wortham has posted a 2 hit game or better 13 times.
On the mound, West Georgia has trimmed their team ERA down to 5.84, moving them into ninth in the Gulf South Conference standings. Leading the starting rotation is seasoned veteran, Robert Coleman. In game one vs Shorter, Coleman pitched a season high 7 innings, while only allowing six hits, one run, one walk, and seven strikeouts.
On the season, Coleman is posting an ERA of 3.14 which is ninth in the GSC. Out of the bullpen, Ezra Brown has become the guy to rely on. Through 7.1 innings, Brown is posting an ERA of 1.23, and hasn't allowed an earned run to cross since February 23.
Delta State (12-6, 7-4 GSC) is coming into this weekend hitting the baseball to the tune of a .289 average, which is 6th in the conference. Chad Ragland is leading the offense in average with an impressive .394 batting average, which is also good for eighth in the Gulf South Conference standings. He also leads the Statesmen in OPS, doubles, triples, and slugging %.
On the hill, Delta State is having similar issues to the Wolves, as the team ERA is sitting at 5.68 which is just one spot above West Georgia in the GSC rankings at seventh. Landon Zizmann is the starter with the best ERA, posting a 1.71 ERA through five starts this season.
Zizmann has also pitched a team leading 31.2 innings, only allowing 29 hits all season. Jackson Rutledge has been the man out of the pen, making a team high eight appearances, but has posted an ERA of 5.59 through those eight games, while averaging giving up one run per inning pitched.
The series is set to get underway on Saturday with a double header beginning at 1p.m., with the series finale coming on Sunday, also starting at 1p.m.
