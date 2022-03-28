A slugfest erupted at Tartt Field in Livingston, Alabama on Saturday afternoon as the West Georgia Wolves outlasted the UWA Tigers 15-12 in the second game of a three-game series. In Game 2, Robert Coleman pitched a gem and the bats stayed hot in a 7-2 victory for the Wolves.
The doubleheader victory gave the Wolves the series at 2-1 after UWA took a Game 1 victory on Friday evening, 10-0 over the Wolves. Brody Wortham, who had his UWG record-tying hitting streak snapped on Friday, was stellar on the day, going 4-for-6 with three runs scored and five RBI.
Sam Ladner and Anthony Calabro homered in the win. Calabro homered in the second game as well, going back-to-back with Logan Fink, but Coleman was the story, going six innings for the win. He allowed two runs on four hits, striking out six batters in the victory.
“We talked about it and we know that we are too talented to have the record that we are sitting at right now,” said head coach Jeff Smith. “When we lose, we are making too many mistakes, but we were able to put it together today and were able to perform in all phases of the game.”
Game 2 UWG 15, UWA 12The Wolves came out firing on all cylinders in the first game of the day and Brody Wortham got things going with a single through the right side in the first at-bat of the day. It was the first of four hits in the inning for UWG, as Jonathan Logsdon followed that with a double, bringing Wortham home for the first run of the game. Two batters later, Sam Ladner singled home Logsdon for the second and final run of the opening inning.
Jonathan Hickman took the hill for the Wolves in the bottom of the inning and West Alabama struck right back, picking up two hits in the inning and loading the bases before the Wolves could get an out. Once the dust cleared and the game moved to the second, UWG and the Tigers were knotted at 2-2. In the second, the Wolves couldn’t push a run across, but the Tigers touched up UWG for three runs to take a 5-2 lead.
The score remained that way until the top of the fourth when Anthony Calabro led off the frame with a double, sparking a six-run rally for the Wolves. Logan Fink singled, then Josephy Hill and Cody Mish drew back-to-back walks to make it 5-3 in the game. Wortham continued the merry-go-round with his second hit of the game, this time a double down the right field line, clearing the bases for a 6-5 lead and chasing UWA starter Brenton Thiels from the game.
Logsdon picked up his second RBI of the game with a single, scoring Wortham and making it 7-5 in favor of the Wolves. Collin Moore capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI single, scoring Logsdon and giving UWG a three-run advantage at 8-5.
Jack Rasmussen came on in relief in the bottom of the fifth, sitting the Tigers down in order. West Georgia struck again in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of homers in the frame. Sam Ladner blasted a two-run shot after a Charlie Tull double to push the UWG lead to 10-5. Calabro made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot and an 11-5 advantage. West Alabama cut into that lead in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, making it 11-8 heading to the seventh.
Joseph Hill led off the inning with a walk, then came around to score two batters later on a triple from Wortham. Logsdon picked up his third RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly to give the Wolves a 13-8 advantage. That would be all the scoring for the seventh, but the Tigers would come back in the eighth with two more runs against Rasmussen. With two outs in the inning, head coach Jeff Smith went to Jackson Hodnick, who slammed the door on the inning, sending the two teams to the 9th with UWG leading 13-11.
Wortham and Hill picked up RBI singles in the top of the 9th to give the Wolves a four-run cushion, which ended up being crucial as West Alabama’s Kyle Vogler delivered a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 15-12. But Hodnick struck out two batters, then induced a line out to close out the victory. Rasmussen picked up the win in the game and Hodnick got his first save of the year.
Game 3 UWG 7, UWA 2Wortham came just short of the cycle in the first game of the doubleheader, need a home run to finish out that tremendous feat. While he didn’t get it in the first game of the doubleheader, he took care of that one early in the second game, leading off the game with a homer to left. Logsdon was hit by a pitch, followed by a Sam Ladner walk and Collin Moore gave the Wolves a 4-0 lead with a massive shot over the foul pole in left field.
“Rob has been throwing extremely well and he has had command of all three pitches, which makes him dangerous every time he goes out there,” Smith said. “The guys played with a lot of confidence behind him and it helped that we were able to give him some early run support in this one.”
In the bottom of the first, starter Robert Coleman allowed two hits, including an RBI double from Brayden Lyman to cut into the UWG lead. That was as far as things would go, as Coleman got out of the inning with that single run allowed.
The slugfest continued for the Wolves in the top of the third inning, beginning with a two-run blast from Calabro, his fourth of the year. Logan Fink made it back-to-back home runs for the second time today, following Calabro’s shot with a solo homer to give the Wolves a 7-1 lead heading into the bottom of the third.
Over the next three innings, Coleman for the Wolves and Mason Hollander of UWA settled into a fantastic pitcher’s duel. Neither team scored from the fourth until the bottom of the seventh, with both pitchers keeping the opposing offense off-balance.
In that half-inning, Smith handed the ball to Ronny Piepmeier to close out the game for the Wolves. After a leadoff walk, Piepmeier slammed the door shut with strikeouts for the final two outs, finishing out the game and preserving the win.
The Wolves move to 14-12 on the year and 7-10 against Gulf South Conference opponents while the Tigers fall to 8-23 and 6-9 in Gulf South Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.