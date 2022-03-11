The UWG baseball team is back home this weekend for a three-game Gulf South Conference series against in-state rival Shorter.
Due to weather conditions this weekend, the series between West Georgia and Shorter has been moved to Saturday and Sunday.
The Wolves (11-7, 4-5 GSC) are coming off of their second straight GSC series win, after traveling to Jackson, Tennessee and defeating Union twice in the three-game set. During that series, the Wolves got some much needed help from their bullpen, and with the midweek game postponed, head coach Jeff Smith has been able to give his arms some extra rest time in between series.
West Georgia is still bringing in one of the best offensive attacks in the country, as their .323 batting average still leads the Gulf South Conference and ranks 31st nationally. As the only Wolves hitter to have over a .400 average, .453, Brody Wortham has led this offense all season. He leads the Gulf South Conference in average, hits, runs, total bases, and on base percentage, while his 34 hits are also good for sixth in the country.
Where West Georgia has struggled this season is on the mound. Coming into this weekend, the Wolves are posting a team ERA of 6.34, which is 10th in the Gulf South Conference. Out of the starting role, Robert Coleman has proven that he can become a reliable game one starter for weekend series.
Coleman comes in posting a 3.74 ERA on the season, but in his last two starts, he has pitched 12 total innings, allowing just five earned runs and nine hits while only walking four and striking out nine. Out of the bullpen for the Wolves, Ezra Brown and Ronny Piepmeier have become a lethal one-two punch late in the game. Brown comes in with a 1.42 ERA and Piepmeier has posted a 2.08 ERA, on a bullpen leading 13.0 innings.
The Hawks (12-7, 6-3 GSC) are coming in off of a GSC series win of their own, taking down West Alabama at home last weekend. As a team, the Hawks are hitting .290 on the season, which ranks 5th in the GSC. Leading the offensive attack is Cory Mason, who is currently leading the team in batting average at .390. His 23 hits are 12 in the GSC, and his average has him inside the top 10 in the rankings.
On the mound, Shorter is pitching to the tune of a 4.50 ERA on the season, which is fifth in the GSC. Jonathan Pintaro leads the Hawks in starts and innings pitched at 29.1. He is posting a 2.76 ERA which is 10th in the GSC.
First pitch for game one is set for 1p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, both teams will wrap up the series with a double header, beginning at 1p.m. from Cole Field.
