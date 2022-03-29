Coming off the heels of a Gulf South Conference series win, West Georgia baseball will play host to the North Georgia Nighthawks in midweek action on Wednesday.
The Wolves (14-12, 7-10 GSC) are riding high after taking two games from the West Alabama Tigers in Livingston last weekend. After being shut out in game one, West Georgia bounced back nicely, scoring 22 runs in the final two games, and sweeping the Saturday double header.
As a team, West Georgia comes in to Wednesday still sporting the second best average in the conference at .303. As he has done all season, Brody Wortham continues to lead by example, posting a .409 batting average, which is still good for second in the conference.
On the mound, Nick Morgan has been the guy to start most of the midweek contests, as the young right hander has posted an ERA of 3.86 during his 9.1 total innings. Back on February 23, Morgan went three innings against Augusta, allowing just three hits, one run, zero walks, and two strikeouts.
The Nighthawks (18-11, 7-5 PBC) are coming into this week after sweeping Peach Belt Conference opponent Georgia College over the weekend. UNG will also be taking on Anderson University on Tuesday, before heading to Carrollton.
North Georgia comes in with a team batting average of .271, which is sixth in the Peach Belt Conference. Leading the team is senior outfielder Crews Taylor. Coming off of a six hit weekend, Taylor has an average of .349, which is top 20 in the conference individually.
With a team ERA of 4.00, the Nighthawks are coming in with one of the best averages in their conference. Pete Weil, Daniel Courtney, and Eddie Galatas have all made a start this season, as Weil has the best ERA of the trio, posting a 2.41 average through 18.2 innings on the season.
First pitch is set for 5p.m. from Cole Field.
