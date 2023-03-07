For the fourth time this season and for the third consecutive week, a UWG baseball player has been named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, this time being Logan Fink.
Fink hit 9-14 this past week including three doubles, one home run, nine RBI's, and five runs scored, helping lead the Wolves to a 4-0 week which ended in a sweep over GSC opponent Union.
The junior from Kathleen got his week started with a 4-6 performance against Georgia College last Wednesday, adding a double, a home run and five RBI's in the midweek victory.
During the weekend series, Fink had two hits a piece on both sides of the double header, including two doubles. On Sunday, Fink went just 1-1 at the plate, an RBI single in the eighth inning, but also drew two walks, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and added three more RBI's.
Fink becomes the third different Wolves player to win the award this season, joining Henry Daniels and Anthony Calabro. Here is a look at their performances.
Anthony Calabro (Player of the Week x 2)
Anthony Calabro was a driving force in the series win over Augusta, and his strong performance was recognized by the Gulf South Conference as the junior was named the GSC Player of the Week.
The St. Johns, FL native hit a very impressive .667 over that weekend going 8-12 with two home runs and four RBI's.
In game one, when the Wolves offense was limited, Calabro smacked three of the nine hits and scored one of the two runs in the loss. In game two, Calabro went just 1-2, but scored three runs in the winning effort.
Game three was the masterclass for Calabro, as he went 4-5 at the plate with two mammoth home runs, four RBI's, and three runs scored.
Calabro was also selected to the preseason All-GSC list for his 2022 numbers, where he hit .343 on the year with 58 total hits.
As for his second Player of the Week honor, Calabro rattled off one of the most impressive weekends of the season, going 5-8 at the plate in three games against Lee with one double, one triple, and three home runs, leading the Wolves to a series win over the Flames.
In game one, he went 3-4, belting two home runs, five RBI's, and scoring four runs, and in game three he went 2-3 with a home run, four runs scored and five RBI's. Calabro also walked four times in the series and stole two bases.
Calabro is the first player to win multiple GSC Player of the Week honors since Logan Taylor in 2019.
Henry Daniels
First baseman Henry Daniels was recognized for his performances the week of Feb. 13 by the Gulf South Conference by being named the GSC Player of the Week.
The junior college transfer from ABAC posted a blistering .615 batting average through four games, smacking eight hits, three doubles, two home runs, six runs scored, and six RBI's.
Daniels got his week started on that Monday against the Carson-Newman Eagles with a 3-3 performance including a double, home run, three runs scored, and three RBI's. Against the Tigers that weekend, Daniels hit 5-10 on the series, including a 3-4 performance in game two of the series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.