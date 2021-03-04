The University of West Georgia baseball team dropped two of three in its Gulf South Conference series to Delta State over the weekend at Cole Field.
The Wolves split a twin bill Saturday — rebounding from a 13-0 setback in Game 1 with a 13-10 victory in the nightcap — but fell short 12-7 in the finale on Sunday.
Even though the games were held in Carrollton, West Georgia was technically the road team since the series had to be shifted to Cole Field due to inclement weather in the Cleveland, Mississippi, area.
Game 2
After being held to five hits and no runs in the opener, the Wolves (5-7, 5-7 GSC) erupted in the first inning of the nightcap, sending 10 hitters to the plate and scoring six runs on six hits.
Senior first baseman Dan Oberst got things going with a two-run home run, followed by an RBI sacrifice fly from junior center fielder Jason Fointno, an RBI single by sophomore designated hitter Joe Skinner and sophomore left fielder Garrett Sheffield smacking a two-run double.
The Statesmen (4-5, 4-5) got two runs back in the home half of the first on a home run from third baseman Hayden White, his second first-inning blast of the day. UWG junior third baseman Collin Moore countered by going yard in the top of the second to stretch the lead to 7-2.
West Georgia added a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and an error in the fourth, and Skinner connected on his second RBI base knock of the game in the fifth, which was followed by an RBI sacrifice fly from Oberst for the 11-4 lead.
The Wolves tacked on single runs in the seventh and eighth before DSU made one last push with a two-run homer from Jake Barlow and a two-run triple from Chad Ragland in the bottom of the eighth to pull within three runs.
UWG closer Peyton Berry tossed 1.1 innings of shutout ball with two strikeouts to earn his third save of the season.
Sawyer Steele (1-0) registered the win behind 3.2 innings of relief, striking out six.
Game 1
The Wolves struggled in the opener as the Statesmen used the long ball for three big innings, plating three runs in the first, five in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Delta State hurler Hunter Riggins fired seven shutout innings, yielding five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts to earn the win.
Game 3
Following a promising start in the finale, the Wolves suffered the 12-5 setback to the Statesmen Sunday.
West Georgia struggled on the mound with five pitchers toeing the rubber and also continued a frustrating theme by not delivering the timely hit offensively, stranding 13 runners on base, including seven in scoring position.
The Wolves plated a pair of runs in the first on an RBI single from freshman catcher Jackson Webb and another run scoring on an error.
The Statesmen cut the lead in half in the third on a solo shot by catcher Donovan Shows, but UWG starter Andrew Smith kept the damage minimal after DSU put runners on second and third with only one out.
The freshman right-hander induced a strikeout and flyout to Delta State’s No. 3 and No. 4 hitters to keep the Wolves out in front.
West Georgia got the run back in the top of the fourth on an RBI base knock by Brody Wortham, but couldn’t do any more damage after loading the bases with one out.
Delta State connected on a solo shot from Barlow in the fourth and took its first lead of the day in the fifth on a two-run double by right fielder Kirkland Trahan and an RBI base knock by Barlow for the 5-3 advantage.
Sheffield led off the sixth with a ground-rule double and came home on an RBI sacrifice fly by Oberst, but the Statesmen added three runs in the home half.
The Wolves were able to manufacture a run in the seventh on a pair of walks and an RBI groundout by Cody Mish.
The Statesmen put the game away from there, though, scoring three more in the bottom of the seventh and two in the eighth.
The Wolves return to action this weekend with a three-game series against Shorter in Rome.
First game is set for Friday at 1 p.m., followed by a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
