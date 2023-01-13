Winners of three straight games, the UWG men's basketball team will resume conference play on Saturday when they travel to Montevallo, Alabama for a rematch against the Montevallo Falcons that's set for 5:00 p.m.
West Georgia (10-4, 9-3 GSC) comes into Saturday's matchup following a 93-59 win over Point University on Wednesday, while Montevallo (8-9, 6-7 GSC) enters after upsetting West Alabama, 84-82, on Wednesday.
"With Montevallo, you have to limit their three-point shooting", said head coach Dave Moore. "They're making almost 10 threes a game, so we can't let them just rain threes all over the place because that's when they're really really good. They play a four-guard lineup and all four can score, so they present a lot of challenges."
The Wolves have won the last four matchups against the Falcons with the last meeting coming earlier this season, on November 16, where UWG won in a game of the year candidate, beating Montevallo, 80-75, in a thriller in Carrollton. In the game, West Georgia had four players score in double figures, led by Jalen Sasser who had a team-high 19 points, five blocks, and four rebounds on 8-12 shooting.
Defense remains a major strength for coach Moore's squad as UWG continues to sit third in the conference in points allowed, giving up 66.9 points per game, on 41.8% shooting which ranks fourth. Offensively, the Wolves have moved up to eighth in the GSC in points per game as they now score 72.7 points per game on 44.2% shooting.
As for Montevallo, they are a powerhouse on the offensive end, scoring 77.5 points per game which ranks second in the league behind Valdosta State's 87.5 points per game. The Falcons have scored 80+ points seven times this season and have scored over 100 points in two games. As for the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank last in the conference in points allowed as they give up 80.5 points per game on 49.5% shooting which is also last.
West Georgia is heading into Saturday's game against Montevallo after having two of their best offensive performances of the season in back-to-back games against Delta State and Point. After scoring 75 points and recording season highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage against the Statesmen, UWG kicked their offense into an even higher gear against Point on Wednesday as 11 West Georgia players scored, leading to a season-high 93 points on 49.3% shooting.
For the eighth time this season, Michael Zabetakis led the Wolves in scoring, as the guard scored a team-high 18 points on 5-10 shooting, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Zabetakis now sits at 17.1 points per game this season, putting him fifth in the conference.
Zabetakis and the Wolves will have their hands full with Montevallo's prolific offense that consists of four double-digit per game scorers, led by the conference's leading scorer, Braxton Bertolette. Bertolette, a 6'3" guard, is averaging a league-high 20.1 points per game on 49.6% shooting and 41.4% from three. The graduate student can efficiently score on all three-levels, which has led to him scoring 20+ points in nine of 17 games and 30+ points in three games, including a season-high 36-point performance against Alabama Huntsville back in November. In his last two games against West Georgia, Bertolette is averaging 32.5 points on 64.5% shooting and 72.7% from three.
"We've played against some really good two-guards here lately and Bertolette is right at the top of the list of the elite two guards in our league, so we are going to have our hands full with him", coach Moore continued. "You just have to contest shots and make it hard on him. He's going to score his baskets but you just have to make it hard for him to score his baskets."
Tip-off for Saturday's matchup is set for 5:00 p.m.
