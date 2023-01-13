UWG MBB

The UWG men's basketball team will resume conference play on Saturday when they travel to Montevallo, Ala. Pictured for UWG are Cole Fisher (13) and Jalen Sasser (5).

 Photo by Josh Cato

Winners of three straight games, the UWG men's basketball team will resume conference play on Saturday when they travel to Montevallo, Alabama for a rematch against the Montevallo Falcons that's set for 5:00 p.m.

West Georgia (10-4, 9-3 GSC) comes into Saturday's matchup following a 93-59 win over Point University on Wednesday, while Montevallo (8-9, 6-7 GSC) enters after upsetting West Alabama, 84-82, on Wednesday.

