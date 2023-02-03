Winners of eight of their last nine games, the UWG men's basketball team will begin their two-game road trip on Saturday when they head to Rome, GA for a GSC rematch with the Shorter Hawks that's set for 4:00 p.m.

West Georgia (15-5, 14-4 GSC) comes into Saturday's matchup after a 20-point win over Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday while Shorter (4-18, 2-16 GSC) comes into the game after snapping their 15-game losing streak with a road win over Montevallo on Thursday.

Trending Videos