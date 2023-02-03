Winners of eight of their last nine games, the UWG men's basketball team will begin their two-game road trip on Saturday when they head to Rome, GA for a GSC rematch with the Shorter Hawks that's set for 4:00 p.m.
West Georgia (15-5, 14-4 GSC) comes into Saturday's matchup after a 20-point win over Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday while Shorter (4-18, 2-16 GSC) comes into the game after snapping their 15-game losing streak with a road win over Montevallo on Thursday.
"When you watch Shorter play, the feeling you get is that they can beat teams and beat anybody that they play," said head coach Dave Moore. "They've got guys that can score, they have physical guys, they've got size, and they are more connected on the defensive side of the ball than they were the first time we played them, so we're going to have to play well to win."
The Wolves have won the last five matchups against the Hawks by an average margin of 17.6 points. Coming into Saturday's game, UWG is attempting to sweep their sixth GSC opponent this season as West Georgia cruised to an 85-63 win over Shorter back on December 31. In that game, the Wolves had five players score in double figures led by Michael Zabetakis who compiled a stat line of 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a career-high five steals.
Speaking of Zabetakis, his case for GSC Player of the Year continued to grow on Wednesday after the guard scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds in UWG's win over AUM. Zabetakis is now up to 18.7 points per game on 44% shooting and 38% from three and has now scored 20+ points in eight games this season which matches the amount of times that he's accomplished that feat in his previous two seasons combined.
Alongside Zabetakis in the race for GSC Player of the Year is his point guard, Zawdie Jackson. After a 19-point, five-assist, and four-rebound performance against Auburn Montgomery, Jackson continues to solidify himself as one of the best, if not the best, point guards in the conference. Jackson is now averaging 15.7 points and 4.0 assists per game on 49.5% shooting, putting the Stone Mountain native in the top-10 in scoring and assists within the conference.
After missing the game against West Florida last Wednesday, forward Jalen Sasser was re-implemented into the starting lineup for the Wolves on Wednesday against the Warhawks. In his first start in nearly two weeks, Sasser got off to a slow start in the first half as he only had one-point and two rebounds at halftime. A switch was flipped in the second half as the Little Rock, Arkansas native dominated the paint for West Georgia, recording 12 points and eight rebounds in the half to finish the game with his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
For Shorter, they are led by their backcourt, consisting of Ricky Knight Jr. and Raphael Houssou. Knight Jr. is a 6'4" shooting guard who does a lot of different things for the Hawks as he's averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 42% shooting this season. The guard has two double-doubles with rebounds this year, including a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in Shorter's win over West Florida earlier this season. In the first matchup between the Wolves and the Hawks, Knight Jr. had a tough time against a stout UWG defense as he only scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds while turning the ball over four times.
Houssou is a 6'2" point guard who is tied with Knight Jr. for the team lead in scoring with 11.4 points per game, but is only shooting 36.5% from the field. Despite his struggles from the field this season, Houssou is a streaky shooter who can get hot at any given time as he's made at least five three-pointers in four games this year and comes into the rematch with UWG after making four threes and scoring 17 points in the first matchup.
"Both Knight Jr. and Houssou are guys that can really shoot the ball and they can get hot so we have to stay in their face and make it hard on them," coach Moore stated. "We know that we have our hands full, so we need to go in there ready."
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 4:00 p.m.
