Wolves and Argos tangle for 3-game softball series

As of Wednesday, just six home games remain on the docket for UWG softball, and three of those are set for this weekend as the Wolves host West Florida for a Gulf South Conference series.
What was set to be a Friday-Saturday series on Easter weekend is now a Thursday-Friday series thanks to weather forecasted in the area on Saturday.
Friday's game to close the three-game series is scheduled for 12 p.m.
THE WOLVES
West Georgia (9-28, 4-14 GSC) is coming off of a run-rule victory in their last action, defeating Christian Brothers 13-5, and now the Wolves look to keep that going when the Argos come to town.
Junior first basemen R.J. Janke is coming off of a week where she hit .467 (7-for-15) with three home runs and eight RBIs. The Dalton native raised her batting average to .337 and leads the team in average, doubles, home runs, and RBIs.
Isabella Pinto had six hits last week, and she enters the series with a team-high 18 runs and leads the team with seven stolen bases. Madison Vandergriff is coming off of a series where she drew seven walks including a GSC record five in game one, going 0-for-0 at the plate with the five free bases.
THE ARGONAUTS
West Florida (15-14, 7-10 GSC) come into the series after dropping two of three against Montevallo at home.
Hannah Harper leads UWF at the plate with a .467 average in 28 starts. The Argos spread the wealth in terms of run production as seven players have at least 14 RBIs, led by 18 from Erin Moon.
Montana Young leads the Argos in the circle with a 3.75 ERA in 84 innings pitched. Young has started 14 games and holds a 9-4 record.
MATCHUP TO WATCH
Chandler Mevis, who is batting .381 in the last 10 games in 2023, had two hits off of Montana Young in last season's series and was hit by a pitch twice in the series opener.
