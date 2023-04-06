Wolves and Argos tangle for 3-game softball series

After a doubleheader Thursday, UWG softball will close out their series with West Florida on Friday. Pictured is senior Carlie Monsour.

 Photo by Josh Cato

As of Wednesday, just six home games remain on the docket for UWG softball, and three of those are set for this weekend as the Wolves host West Florida for a Gulf South Conference series.

What was set to be a Friday-Saturday series on Easter weekend is now a Thursday-Friday series thanks to weather forecasted in the area on Saturday.

Trending Videos