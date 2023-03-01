Jalen Sasser

Jalen Sasser had the best game of his season, leading the Wolves with 20 points and 14 rebounds in a first-round tournament win over Valdosta State.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The UWG men's basketball team advanced to the Semi-finals of the GSC Tournament after a 86-66 win over the Valdosta State Blazers on Tuesday night.

West Georgia (19-8, 18-7 GSC) struggled offensively in the first half but turned it around in the second half as the Wolves scored 52 points in the half and shot 45% from the field and 50% from three to propel themselves over Valdosta State (18-13, 14-11 GSC).

