The University of West Georgia and West Georgia Technical College recently signed a new articulation agreement that will better enable students to transition between the institutions.
UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly joined WGTC President Dr. Julie Post and UWG Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jon Preston for an event on Monday to celebrate this milestone. Kelly said the agreement’s signing was evidence of a shared commitment to student success by providing resources and support.
Even the location of the signing — City Station in Carrollton — exemplified the union between the institutions, which have a strong history of partnership.
“While we are meeting today at a community location that is equidistant between our campus and what will be West Georgia Tech’s new Carrollton campus, our partnership is defined by more than just geography,” Kelly said. “This agreement is about service and trying to create seamless opportunities for students on their paths to success. It’s a team effort. No one institution is going to meet the full scope of educational opportunities people need. However, together, we can.”
Other advantages of the new agreement include the benefit to the larger community, as more students will have an accessible pathway to earn a bachelor’s degree; gain the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to meet the demands of industry; and meet the talent pipeline needs of the institutions’ region and the metro Atlanta area.
“We recognize that students are at different places in their lives and start their college journey in a variety of circumstances,” Post said. “At West Georgia Tech, we want to meet students where they are and get them where they want to be.”
Throughout the pandemic, both UWG and WGTC have adapted and learned new ways to serve students, including online advising. This particular agreement will make joint advising much easier and effective, as students will receive support from both institutions simultaneously.
“This will shift the burden of that transition from the students to us so they can focus on being challenged inside the classroom rather than outside of it,” Preston said. “We are very proud to work with our partner institution West Georgia Technical College in order to help the students in our area gain greater access to a higher education.”
Post also expressed her appreciation of UWG and its partnership to welcome those same students for the next step of their journey.
“We’re all about lifelong learning and creating those pathways that are going to make it to where anyone can be successful at whatever they want to do,” she said. “Students don’t have to be finished when they graduate from West Georgia Tech. UWG can be their next institution, and the transition can be painless.”
WGTC’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Kristen Douglas elaborated on the strength of the connection between UWG and West Georgia Technical College.
“It’s great to have a partner who recognizes the quality of instruction is on par and classes can transfer seamlessly from one institution to the other,” she explained. “Over the last several years, we have been able to greatly increase the number of associate degrees that transfer directly from WGTC to UWG. This really opens the door for students in our community to get a credential and then continue to learn and build on that either immediately or later, when they are ready.”
Closing his remarks, Kelly emphasized the agreement’s main goal: creating opportunities of discovery as people evolve over time.
“Everyone needs to learn,” he concluded. “As higher education partners, our job is to ensure we offer a full range of learning opportunities delivered in the way people need them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.