Carrollton's Kalani Witherspoon won a state gymnastics title this past weekend, competing against the best of the best in both 6-A and 7-A classifications.
According to gymnastics coach Nicki McGovern, the Trojans gymnastics team "competed in the state meet on Friday."
"Our team finished as State Runner-up," McGovern said. "Kalani was crowned state champion on the Floor Exercise and placed third on beam."
"[Witherspoon] scored a 9.9 on the floor exercise with a perfect score being a 10," said McGovern. "It was our last event for the meet and she was the last competitor on the floor to compete. Her routine was well executed and she had the attention of the entire arena while performing her routine."
Witherspoon is a multi-sport talent at Carrollton High School, and now she adds a state title for gymnastics to her list of accomplishments.
"She has broken scoring records in gymnastics as well as track this season in the 100 hurdles," said coach Witherspoon. "She is motivated to giving 100% in competitions. She sets goals for herself and works to accomplish the goals for herself and her team."
"Some weeks, we would have a gymnastics meet and she would also have a track meet. She would compete at 100% in both sports."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.