”Grief is the price we pay for love.”
— Queen Elizabeth II
I’ve been the researcher lately of proper ways to grieve.
I haven’t found one yet.
Today was to be my son Cody’s 30th birthday. I’m not sure what he would want today. I’m sure it would be cake and steak — possibly in that order. He loved both.
I’ve tried a lot of different things. I’ve been to therapy for the loss of a child. I belong to a couple of groups. Peer counsel is helpful, but a professional that knew me helped me most.
He helped me understand that it’s okay to cry, to be angry, to talk.
It’s not okay to blame, especially yourself, and he also opened my mind to a myriad of other possibilities about my past that he could, if I were being honest, be able to write a paper about after some of the conversations we have had over the last several months.
Our relationship was often complicated, and the events that culminated in his tragic death didn’t necessarily happen in the hours prior to his last breath. It has been 25 years in the making.
More honesty, I had some things to do with that. I was a snotty 21-year old when I became his father, and I had no business being a dad at that age. I was in the Army when he was born at Gorgas Army Community Hospital in Panama City, Panama.
Circumstances surrounding his adolescence and my own life didn’t necessarily foster stability, nor did it provide much of a foundation.
Without going into too many details, we were rocky most of our lives together from the time he was a teen.
But what a great kid he was to be around. One thing about Cody, he loved his siblings. His brother, Colin was one of his best friends. He loved his older sister Haley and loved being a big brother to Katy and Lanie, his younger sisters.
Lanie told me a story at Katy’s wedding on Feb. 13 of this year, the last time I saw him, that Cody had lunch with her at a restaurant in Little Rock. After they said their goodbyes, Cody noticed a vehicle pull up behind Lanie’s car and block her in, seemingly on purpose. Lanie, per usual,
was oblivious.
Cody circled back, parked and got out of his truck ready to fight, but before he got to the spot, the blocking vehicle had left. I shudder to think what might have happened if he hadn’t circled back.
Lanie is going through double heartache because one of her half sisters, Elizabeth’s birthday was Friday. Elizabeth was lost in a car accident in Jan. 2019.
Two birthdays of lost siblings on back-to-back days.
When I returned to Arkansas in September to retrieve wife Dana and our belongings and move into our new apartment, Katy and I had a chance to sit down and have a nice chat.
She and husband Cameron have been a huge blessing to us in the last few weeks.
It just so happened that day marked six months since his passing. We both spoke of her wedding day because that’s the last time either one of us saw him alive and spoke to him.
If we had only known.
My last conversation with Cody was about how much his sisters loved him and how him being gone has been hard on them. (Cody had served a stint in prison, being released the previous September).
It was especially hard on Katy. Apparently, my words to Cody struck a tenor. Katy told me that her last conversation with him was Cody apologizing and vowing to be a better brother.
That’s who he was. He cared — a lot. Maybe, too much for his own heart to bear.
Today I will cry. Today I will remember. Today I will console.
But today I will honor.
Though I can’t buy Cody a birthday cake, I will buy one for someone else. Today I will go to a store with a bakery that has a cake waiting to be picked up for a kid, and I will anonymously pay for that cake.
In honor of my boy who would be, should be 30 years old.
”Given a choice between grief and nothing, I’d choose grief.”
—William Faulkner
Bruce Guthrie is the Managing Editor of the Newspapers of West Georgia.
