Get wisdom, get understanding; Do not forget my words or turn away from them. The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom, though it cost all you have, get understanding. ~Proverbs 4:5 & 7.
When God appeared to Solomon to fulfill any request he chose wisdom above all else. We should also make God’s wisdom our first choice. If you want it, you can ask for wisdom from God. Ask faithfully, be a God-fearing person, be humble, be peaceful and considerate, and read the Holy Scriptures and know the words of God and get to know Him better.
If you are wise and understand God’s ways, prove it by living an honorable life. James 3:13 in the New King James version says, "Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show by good conduct that his works are done in the meekness of wisdom. Verse 14 says, "But if you have bitter envy and self-seeking in your hearts, do not boast and lie against the truth." Have you ever known anyone who claimed to be wise but acted foolishly? True wisdom can be measured by the depth of a person’s character.
You cannot see your reflection in boiling water. Similarly, you cannot see the truth in a state of anger. When the waters come, clarity comes. I chuckled when I read this, “When I die everyone must sleep at the graveyard. Y’all can’t leave me alone the first night with people I don’t know”.
If people stopped looking for things that offended them and started looking for things that inspired them, what a wonderful world this would be. Make sure your lamp has oil. The world is getting darker and darker. Tonight before you go to sleep think of something that makes you smile. There is always something no matter how difficult the day may have been. You will sleep better once you wake, and you will face your new day with a positive mind. Take charge of your happiness. Before saying something that may hurt someone, just take a piece of paper and crumble it up. Now try to make it the way it was before. You can’t, right? People’s hearts are like this piece of paper. Once hurt, it’s difficult to leave them the way you found them. Before saying something hurtful, think hard about what you are saying. Always be considerate. Always be kind.
Everything has gone up in price except salvation. It’s still a free gift paid by God. Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back.
