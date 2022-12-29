Q. I was at a wreath making class recently, and twigs with beautiful red berries were part of the decorations offered to add to the wreath. I was told it was winterberry. What is winterberry?
A. Winterberry, Ilex verticillata, is a native holly that is found as far north as Nova Scotia, Western Ontario, and Minnesota, then south to Florida and west to eastern Texas. Unlike other hollies, it is deciduous – it loses its leaves as winter approaches. What is left on the bare twigs are those spectacular berries that stand out in the winter landscape.
In nature, winterberry holly is found along streams and creeks, and because it tends to root sucker, it forms thickets. The berries are a food source for wildlife during the fall and winter, and in the summer, it provides cover and nesting sites for birds. In addition, it is a larval host for Henry’s Elfin butterfly.
Like all hollies, Ilex verticillata is dioecious, meaning the female and male flowers are born on separate plants. To enjoy the beautiful berries, you will need to plant both a male and female plant. Both sexes will bloom in late spring with small white flowers. The flowers on female plants will have a raised green nub in the center, while the male flowers on male plants have recessed centers and yellow pollen-bearing anthers.
The male plant will not produce berries, but it will pollinate several female plants. Recommendations vary, but generally you should be able to get good germination and berry production with one male plant for every four to five females. If planting as a hedge where the plants are close together, one male for every ten to twenty females will work.
For best results plant the shrub in acidic soil with good drainage. Like all newly installed plant material, treat it kindly during the first couple of years so the roots will become well-established. Although, Winterberry Holly will tolerate periods with no rain it will drop its berries during extreme drought. Prune very lightly in early spring just to keep the shrub’s shape and remove any dead or damaged twigs. The flowers are born on old wood, so be careful to not prune away all your future berries.
There are several cultivars of Winterberry Holly available. If your space is limited there are dwarf cultivars such as ‘Little Goblin Red’. Beside cultivars that produce beautiful red berries, some varieties such as ‘Winter Gold’, ‘Little Goblin Gold’, and ‘Berry Heavy Gold’ produce orange or gold berries. Male cultivars include: ‘Jim Dandy’, ‘Southern Gentleman’ and ‘Apollo’.
Ilex verticillata is slow growing but worth the wait. You will enjoy it during the summer as pollinators visit the flowers, and a bird may even build a nest in it. In the winter, marvel at its beauty and clip a few branches for holiday decorating.
For more information or help with any horticultural questions, please contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Call 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.