Q. I was at a wreath making class recently, and twigs with beautiful red berries were part of the decorations offered to add to the wreath. I was told it was winterberry. What is winterberry?

A. Winterberry, Ilex verticillata, is a native holly that is found as far north as Nova Scotia, Western Ontario, and Minnesota, then south to Florida and west to eastern Texas. Unlike other hollies, it is deciduous – it loses its leaves as winter approaches. What is left on the bare twigs are those spectacular berries that stand out in the winter landscape.

