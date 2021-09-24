Winston Horton Sr., 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 15, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Universal Faith Deliverance Church, 134 Hodge Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
