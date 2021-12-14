Winnie Baxter

Winnie Leathers Dyer Baxter, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
She was born March 3, 1931, in Villa Rica the daughter of the late Mr. William Lafayette Leathers and the late Mrs. Nellie Bell McGuire Leathers.
Mrs. Baxter worked as a retail associate for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnny Dyer; husband, Thomas Alvis Baxter; brothers, Harold Leathers, Claude Leathers, Hugh Leathers; sisters, Eva Mae Dyer, Georgia Skinner, and Helen Robinson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marion and Danny Odom, of Temple; grandchild, Clayton Odom; two great-grandchildren, Trenton and Levi Odom; several
nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Cook officiating. Interment followed at Hillcrest City Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
