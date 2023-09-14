Winard Frank Strickland Jr., 57 of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Winard was born in Douglasville, on Sept. 26, 1965. His parents, Winard Strickland Sr. and Laura Couch Strickland; and son Brad Strickland all preceded him in death. Winard’s main hobby was working on cars.
Survivors include, his children, Steven Strickland and Jennifer Smalley; grandchildren, Raven, Keigan, Kendalynn and Zackery; siblings, Tammy Keadle (Victor) and Barry Strickland. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road is in charge of the arrangements.
