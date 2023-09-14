Winard Frank Strickland Jr.

Winard Frank Strickland Jr., 57 of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Winard was born in Douglasville, on Sept. 26, 1965. His parents, Winard Strickland Sr. and Laura Couch Strickland; and son Brad Strickland all preceded him in death. Winard’s main hobby was working on cars.

