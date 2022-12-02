VALDOSTA, Ga. — It was a strong defensive performance and clutch shots down the stretch that propelled the University of West Georgia men's basketball team to their best start since 2014, defeating the Valdosta State Blazers by a score of 88-76 on Thursday night inside the Complex.

"It's a great team win," said head coach Dave Moore. "I think we were able to control the tempo at the end of the game, getting some stops, and dictating the pace, and that's been the formula for us all season long. It was a dogfight, and we knew it would be coming in, but we battled, and that's what we've been doing and that's what we've got to keep doing," said Moore.

