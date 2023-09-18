Mr. Wilton “Riley” Smith, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 15, 2023. He was born March 3, 1941, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Willie Powell Smith and Grace Helton Smith.
Before his retirement, Riley worked as a truck driver for Southwire for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Russell Smith; mother-in-law & father-in-law, John & Kate Wyatt; brother, Billy Smith; and sisters: Martha Sims, Mary Strott, Anne Turner, Charlotte Sprayberry, Sophie Powers, and Reba Ortenburg.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Melba Jean Wyatt Smith; daughter & son-in-law, Valerie & Danny Dewberry; son, Richard Smith (Christina Daniel); sister, Mildred Quinn; granddaughters, Danielle Edwards and Amber Smith; grandsons, Nathan Dewberry and David Smith; great-granddaughter, Skyler Edwards; great-grandson, Riley Dewberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Damon Smith and Rev. Dennis Hulsey officiating. Bro. David Post will render the closing prayer.
Interment will follow in Lees Chapel Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Riley Dewberry, Nathan Dewberry, Steve Harper, Ricky Powers, Brandon Wyatt, and Chris Hutcheson.
