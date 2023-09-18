Mr. Wilton “Riley” Smith, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 15, 2023. He was born March 3, 1941, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Willie Powell Smith and Grace Helton Smith.

Before his retirement, Riley worked as a truck driver for Southwire for 30 years.

