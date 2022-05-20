Bay Springs Middle School, Villa Rica Middle School, Villa Rica High School and the Villa Rica Band cluster have announced Ann Wilson as the newly appointed associate director of bands.
A Connecticut native, Wilson began playing trombone at the age of 10. Since then, she has followed the path of music and continued to be involved in the arts.
Following her graduation from Sandy Creek High School in 2017, Wilson pursued a degree in Music Education at the University of West Georgia. During her time at UWG, she was involved heavily in the jazz department and performed in various ensembles including the trombone ensemble, brass ensemble and marching band. In 2019, Wilson was appointed Principal Trombonist of the University of West Georgia’s Wind Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Joshua Byrd.
Aside from performing, Wilson teaches low brass players throughout the state, drum majors at various high schools, and assists composer Katahj Copley as a program annotator. Now, as the associate director of bands at Villa Rica High School, Wilson plans to enhance the band experience for all students and become a part of the Villa Rica community.
“The community of students at Villa Rica High School is what makes it such a special place, and I cannot wait to be a part of the students’ experience as one of their band directors,” Wilson said.
Villa Rica Director of Bands R. Kevin Brown said Wilson is a great addition.
“We are ecstatic about the future of the VR Band Cluster with Ms. Wilson’s addition to the band instructional staff,” Brown said. “Ann is a passionate music educator who will make a huge impact on the overall success of the middle school and high school programs.”
Villa Rica High School Principal Seth Rogers was also enthusiastic about Wilson.
“Adding Ms. Wilson to our staff ensures that our students will continue to receive high quality musical instruction and direction,” Rogers said.
“We are committed to investing in all of our programs at VRHS, and Ms. Wilson will aid in growing our award-winning Wildcat Band,” Principal Rogers noted.
