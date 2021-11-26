Wilson David Knott, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Whitesburg, went to be with his Savior on November 24, 2021. He was born in Whitesburg, Georgia on June 14, 1941 to Leonard David Knott and Thelma Bishop Knott. He was in the first graduation class of Central High School in 1960.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Knott.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Myra Weathington Knott and was the proud father of Philip Wilson Knott (Brynda) and David Joel Knott (Michelle), loving “pop” to Kyle Knott, Jimmy Knott, Alyssa Knott, and Ellie Knott of Whitesburg, and Brittany Bates, Auburn Alabama. Also surviving are brother-in-law and sister-in-law Danny and Vicki Weathington and several nieces and nephews.
He was a faithful member of Southern Hills Christian Church at City Station, where he served on the First Impressions Team, Hilltoppers and wherever he was needed. During Covid and his illness, they watched their church on Live Stream and never missed a service.
Wilson honored his country by serving in the US Army 1966-1968. He spent a year in the jungles of Vietnam in the 4th infantry division, artillery, as section chief on 105 Howitzer which earned him a Commendation Medal with V for valor, army commendation medal with 2 bronze stars and National defense service medal.
He was also a member of American Legion Post 143, which presented him with a quilt of valor made by the Quilts of Valor group on November 12, 2021.
Wilson was employed by Georgia Power Company, Plant Yates, for 36 years and retired as plant operator.
After his retirement he enjoyed bowling with his Sony buddies, traveling, miniature wood carving, monthly get-togethers with their friend group, working in his yard, and enjoying spending time with his grandchildren and neighbors,
Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Martin -Hightower funeral Home with services on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel with Ministers Dale Lovelady officiating. Also participating will be Dwayne Hicks and Ron Boswell. Interment will be in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery, 962 Ephesus Church Road, Whitesburg, Georgia, with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #143. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kyle Knott, Jimmy Knott, Larry McLemore, Joel Richards, Jimmy Harris, Barry Boalch, Randy Perry, Randall Wilson. Honorary Pallbearer will be, Jerry Latimer, Mike Taylor, Matt Horsley, and members of the friends group.
Flowers are welcome. However, memorial contributions may also be made to:
Southern Hills, the Church at City Station
2115 Maple Street
Carrollton, Georgia 30117
The family would like to give special thanks to Kelly Strickland, Tanner Hospice, and to Dr. Megli and Dr. Kessey, as well as the entire staff of Rehab Far West Wing at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen Ga for their exceptional service, care and kindness to Wilson and the entire family.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.Martin-High
tower.com Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.