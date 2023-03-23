Wilma Ann Hamrick Upchurch, 95, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Shields Upchurch Sr., and parents, Mayfield and Mattie Hamrick of Sandhill. Wilma lived the majority of her life in Carroll County living in the Sandhill Community area, Villa Rica and Carrollton.
Wilma was an active member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church at the time of her death. Wilma was a long term church member — teaching Sunday School for 50 years, helping in Vacation Bible School, an active member of Senior Adult Praise Singers, belonged to the Women’s Mission Union, worked with the young adults in the 1950s. Wilma’s work with the young adults lead to her giving Bridal Teas and Parties for the young ladies, including catering wedding receptions for many of the Tabernacle brides in the 1950s and ‘60s. After retirement, she did mission work in communities after natural disasters with her late husband James.
Wilma was also known for her long standing community service within Carroll County and beyond. As a teenager in 1945, Wilma campaigned for the sale of war bonds during World War II. Wilma and her friends, the late Patricia Morris and the late Louise Power Lambert won an award for selling the most war bonds for their age group. Wilma also worked for the Ration Board during World War II. Wilma and James married on March 25, 1945 and were the first married senior couple to graduate from Carrollton High. Wilma was a true Trojan and supported the school through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a Woodman of the World Chapter 100 member, Wilma gave out History trophies and American flags to schools throughout Carroll County. Part of her community service with the Woodman of the World was the annual Bus Drivers Luncheon each Spring for Carroll County and Carrollton City school system. As Woodman members, Wilma and James spent 23 years volunteering with other Woodmen Fraternal Chapter meeting the needs of communities after natural disasters. Wilma and James volunteered in New England, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana. Outside of disaster relief, Wilma and James participated in Woodmen’s Habitat For Humanity projects.
Wilma and James were avid travelers. Wilma and James were members of the Family Campers and Hikers Club. Wilma camped all over America visiting every state. Wilma and James camped twice in Alaska and traveled to Hawaii. In 2008, Wilma and James were crowned Queen & King of the International RV & Camping Association of America. Wilma and James cruised to Alaska and Wilma cruised the Caribbean Sea with the Carrollton Senior Citizen group. At age 89, Wilma and her longtime friend, the late Patricia Morris, traveled to Ireland to tour the country by bus.
Wilma and her late husband James were among the founding members of the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Wilma worked diligently in the Soup Kitchen to feed those in need and to prepare holidays baskets to ensure families would have food on the table. Beyond the Soup Kitchen, Wilma organized the Friends of New Hope Boys Home and the Friends of Trinka Davis Veterans Village. Wilma was also a long time member of the Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club.
Wilma worked 40 years as an Office Manager. Wilma started work for Oscar W. Roberts, Attorney at Law in 1946. Wilma worked for Oscar Roberts until his passing in 1971. Wilma then worked for Dr. Bill Trinkner, managing his office for 15 years.
At the age of 89, Wilma traced her family lineage to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames of America. Wilma joined the DAR Abraham Baldwin Chapter of Carroll County in 2017 and in 2022 the William Wofford Chapter of Colonial Dames of America.
Wilma’s great love was James Shields Upchurch, Sr. They spent their entire adult life loving and caring for one another and their children. Their hearts were big enough to support three young adults who needed a parents’ love, the late Grace Hicks DiDio, the late Sharon Cooper Greer, and Michael Sanders. Wilma leaves behind a legacy of a life well-lived through faith in God and supporting community service projects, both of which she learned from her loving parents.
Wilma is survived by her children, Marian Aguillard (Steve), Martha Upchurch (Richard Hill), Mary Lou Grimmett (Larry), Shields Upchurch Jr. (Pamela), Patrick
Steven Upchurch (Dinah) and Michael Sanders. Wilma’s family included 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren,
and 10 great-great-
grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Worship Center with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117; Trinka Davis Veterans Village, 180 Martin Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117; or Heart of Hospice, 1 Community Square Blvd., Suite 302, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Serving as pallbearers are family members, Stephen Martin, Timothy Sorrells II, Charles Ward, Jonathan Braswell, Mark Richardson, Scott Miles, Matt Greer, Joel Neely and Terico Sorrells.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of, Love & Actions Sunday School class, Woodman Life Chapter 100, Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club and Friends of Trinka Davis Veterans Village.
Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
