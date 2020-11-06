Mrs. Wilma Joan Hesler Andrews, 64 of Villa Rica, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends for a graveside visitation at Indian Grave Baptist Church Cemetery, 1343 County Road 24, Billingsley, Alabama 36006, Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until noon CST. Graveside services will be conducted at noon CST.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
